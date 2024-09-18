Utah-based Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it will begin new nonstop service between Provo Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport beginning on Oct. 1.

Flights between Utah and the nation’s capital will soon be a breeze — or at least from Breeze.

Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it will begin new nonstop service between Provo Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport beginning next month. Starting on Oct. 1, the low-cost carrier will offer flights between Provo and D.C. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

"As we connect more unserved city pairs, we saw a great opportunity from our hometown airport, Provo, with this never-before-served route," said David Neeleman, Breeze's founder and CEO, in a statement. "This new route to Dulles will allow Provo residents the ability to more affordably and conveniently travel."

Utah residents already have options to fly to Washington, D.C., as Delta Air Lines runs daily nonstop flights between Salt Lake City International Airport and both Washington Dulles International and Ronald Reagan Washington National airports.

However, Tuesday's announcement comes after Utah's congressional delegation had lobbied for more flights between Utah and D.C.

Rep. Burgess Owens proposed a bill amendment last year that would have created 28 more routes out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, including another Salt Lake City flight, the Deseret News reported.

The proposal was whittled down to seven flights out of the airport, although the extra Salt Lake City route was not one of them. Hill reported that the measure failed in July 2023 amid concerns about airport congestion in the busy air corridor.

The state's congressional delegation appeared happy with Breeze's announcement. Rep. John Curtis, who is also the Republican candidate for Senate this November, said he is "pleased" about the news.

Local leaders are also thrilled. Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said the new route will offer Utah County residents "convenient access" to the nation's capital.

"Additionally, nonstop Breeze flights between Provo (and) Washington Dulles will open visitors up to the beauty of Provo, the greater Utah Valley and all that our great state has to offer," she added.

Breeze officials said they are offering a special deal to celebrate the new route. One-way flights between October this year and May 13, 2025, start at $99 if tickets are purchased by Sept. 24.

The new route builds on routes that Utah-based Breeze Airways already operates out of Provo Airport. It also offers flights to cities in Arizona, California, Colorado, New York and Texas.

Provo Airport also continues to expand. American Airlines announced earlier this year that it will start a new service out of the airport. Beginning in October, it is slated to offer daily flights to Phoenix and Dallas-Fort Worth.