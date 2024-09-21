The Deseret News sports section on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 1970, recapping the first "Monday Night Football" game.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Are you ready for some football?

On Sept. 21, 1970, TV fans weren’t quite as fired up for the first “Monday Night Football” broadcast, which made its debut on ABC, with the Cleveland Browns defeating the New York Jets 31-21.

Of course, Hank Williams Jr. was only 21 and it wasn’t until 1989 that he recorded the iconic promo to the Monday night game.

The first broadcast featured Keith Jackson, Howard Cosell and “Dandy” Don Meredith. Frank Gifford replaced the venerable Jackson a year later, and he returned to college football, thank goodness.

The Monday game barely drew interest in newspapers of the day, although game coverage was plentiful. After all, the Jets were led by Joe Namath, who had led the Jets to the 1968 Super Bowl title, and the Browns were a powerhouse at the time.

The NFL was beginning its 51st season and had completed its merger with AFL. A Monday night prime-time game was the next big project and it clicked from the start.

It was a bit of a gamble. Historically, high school football was contested on Friday nights, with college football on Saturdays, and pro football on Sundays.

But it proved to be a success. Historians say movie attendance dropped on Mondays and bowling centers moved their leagues to other nights.

Ironically, in 1970, Latter-day Saints had just received counsel from their leaders to set aside Monday evening for a time to be together as a family. For some families, that meant watching “MNF” together, especially if one of their favorite players happened to be in action.

After 555 games over 36 years on ABC, Monday Night Football moved to ESPN in 2005.

