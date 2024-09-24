In this 1968 photo released by CBS, "60 Minutes" correspondents Harry Reasoner, left, and Mike Wallace, right, are shown with creator and producer Don Hewitt on the set in New York. The show began its 57-year run on Sept. 24, 1968.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Is there such a thing as must-watch TV?

In 1968, the TV news magazine “60 Minutes” premiered on CBS. More than 50 years later ... tick-tick-tick ... the show is ranked as one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

“Sixty Minutes (Ch 5, 6 p.m., in color) is a biweekly production with a magazine format on topical issues with Mike Wallace and Harry Reasoner as on-air editors. The program will have a variety of subjects and unusual guests to talk about them,” read the TV preview of the show in the Deseret News that week in 1968.

The show, created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard, is now the longest-running show of its kind, kicking off its 57th season earlier this month. On that first episode, hosts Wallace and Reasoner looked at presidential candidates Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey, had an interview with the nation’s attorney general, Gen. Ramsey Clark, about police brutality, and provided humor and satire commentary from Art Buchwald and Andy Rooney.

Through the years, “60 Minutes” has won more Emmys and Peabodys than any other television program in history.

There have been some popular episodes through the years, such as a 1996 segment with a doctor who exposed deceitful practices within the tobacco industry; a 2006 segment on law enforcement corruption, focusing on two NYPD detectives who moonlighted as hitmen for the mafia, and a 2013 interview with a Navy SEAL who wrote a book about the mission to kill Osama bin Laden and faced a resulting lawsuit from the U.S. government.

President Gordon B. Hinckley of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gives reporter Mike Wallace of CBS's "60 Minutes" a tour of Salt Lake City's Temple Square in 1996. | Deseret Morning News archives

Wallace said some of his favorite interviews included euthanasia doctor Jack Kevorkian and actress “Vanessa Redgrave.” In 1995, Wallace interviewed President Gordon B. Hinckley, the revered leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the two reportedly developed a warm friendship.

In May, Pope Francis shared his worldviews in a segment of the show.

Here are some articles from Deseret News archives about “60 Minutes” and some of its main characters:

