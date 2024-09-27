The front page of the Deseret News on Sept. 28, 1964, announcing the release of the Warren Commission report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Sept. 27, 1964, the U.S. government publicly released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.

The President’s Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy, known unofficially as the Warren Commission, was established by President Lyndon B. Johnson through Executive Order 11130 on Nov. 29, 1963, to investigate the assassination of Kennedy just one week earlier.

In this Aug. 14, 1964, file photo, the bipartisan presidential commission to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy sits for an official picture, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars office on Capitol Hill, in Washington. From left are: Rep. Gerald R. Ford, R-Mich.; Rep. Hale Boggs, D-La.; Sen. Richard Russell, D-Ga.; Chief Justice Earl Warren, chairman of the group; Sen. John Sherman Cooper, R-Ky.; John J. McCloy, a New York banker; Allen W. Dulles, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency; and J. Lee Rankin, general counsel for the commission. | Associated Press

Soon after Kennedy’s assassination, Oswald had been arrested and detained, and after a short interrogation, was charged with murder. But on Nov. 24, Oswald was fatally shot by local nightclub owner Jack Ruby on live television in the basement of Dallas police headquarters.

As the nation dealt with the shock of a presidential assassination, followed by the death of the believed killer, many questions remained. Hence the need for the Warren Commission.

About 11 months later, the commission issued its report — on this date 60 years ago — and it was covered by newspapers all around the nation and world. The determination? Oswald acted alone.

But as everyone knows, the debates, rumors, understandings and misunderstandings have continued to percolate. Investigative journalists, podcasters and movie directors have forged their whole careers around this question: Did Oswald act alone?

