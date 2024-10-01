The front page of the Deseret News on Oct. 1, 1975, recapping the "Thrilla in Manila" heavyweight boxing title fight.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Oct. 1, 1975, Muhammad Ali took on Joe Frazier in the “Thrilla in Manila,” the last of their three bouts. But do you recall who won?

The heavyweight boxing world in the 1970s was full of talented and colorful fighters, including Ali, Frazier, George Foreman and Ken Norton, among others.

Ali and Frazier were bitter rivals, and their three fights had so much hype and color, and the bouts delivered on the hype. As the fights were pre-ESPN, newspapers followed the buildup for weeks.

Perhaps the most famous were “the Thrilla in Manila,” the final of his three battles with Frazier, in which Ali retained his crown in 1975; and the “Rumble in the Jungle.” In that fight, Ali stunned the world — as he had against Sonny Liston — by knocking out Foreman at Kinshasa, Zaire, in 1974.

In this Oct. 1, 1975, file photo, heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier grimaces after Muhammad Ali, left, landed a blow to Frazier's head during their boxing bout in Manila, the Philippines. Ali won the fight after Frazier's manager stopped the fight in the 14th round. | File, Associated Press

In Manila, the fight was held at 10 a.m. to accommodate an estimated 1 billion TV viewers, but it was hard on the two fighters. Having split the first two of their fights, each knew the other’s strengths and their own skills. Round after round, the two went at each other, with Frazier appearing stronger earlier but eventually losing steam.

After the 14th round, with both fighters near exhaustion, Frazier’s corner threw in the towel.

In 2001, the two fighters’ daughters — Laila Ali and Jacqui Frazier-Lyde — fought in a bout. Laila Ali was also victorious in this fight.

