The country’s largest teachers union is coming after Amendment A in a big way.

The latest filing with the state by Utahns for Student Success, the political issues committee formed to oppose Amendment A, shows a $380,110 contribution from the Washington, D.C.-based National Education Association. Total contributions through the Sept. 30 reporting date add up to $428,165.

Amendment A, which would lift restrictions in the Utah Constitution that limit the use of state income tax revenues to spending on schools and some social services programs, is being challenged in court by the Utah Education Association with the assistance of NEA attorneys.

A hearing is set for Oct. 15, but the Utah Supreme Court’s recent decision to uphold a lower court ruling voiding another proposed constitutional amendment due to issues with ballot language and unmet voter notification requirements likely means the same for Amendment A since the challenge is based on similar arguments.

The political issues committee, which includes the Utah PTA, Voices for Utah Children and other organizations, is headed by UEA President Renée Pinkney. Asked about the NEA contribution, a spokeswoman for the state teachers union provided a statement from the political issues committee.

”The Utahns for Student Success coalition is thankful for all the support we’ve received to fight against Amendment A, both from individuals and organizations. We firmly believe Amendment A is a power grab by local politicians and threatens to redirect public money from public schools to unaccountable private, religious schools,” the statement said.

The NEA declined to comment, referring questions about their involvement to the Utah Education Association.

This isn’t the first time the national teachers union has gotten involved in a Utah ballot issue. In 2007, the NEA reportedly poured some $3 million into a nationally watched referendum that saw Utah voters overwhelmingly reject a sweeping school voucher program put in place by state lawmakers.

The UEA’s challenge to Amendment A was added to a lawsuit filed in May against Utah’s new school voucher system, known as the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program. Over the past two years, the Utah Legislature has appropriated $82.5 million for the program that started this fall with 10,000 students receiving scholarships for private schooling.

And members of the political issues committee opposing Amendment A are already raising he possibility of a voter referendum on the new voucher program. Voices for Utah Children Executive Director Moe Hickey said recently he’d be “very happy” to see the program put before voters next year and is already talking with national nonprofit groups about financial support.

There are no political information committees supporting Amendment A, said a spokesman for Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, whose office oversees elections.

Utahns for Student Success also received $40,000 plus $70,000 in polling and $13,713 in staff salaries from the UEA, according to the filing. Expenses are listed at just over $70,000, with nearly $5,500 going to a Utah law firm and $1,000 spent on advertising, leaving the group with more than $358,000 available.

There are four proposed constitutional amendments on Utah’s general election ballot, but Amendment D, which would have given state lawmakers the express power to immediately change or repeal initiatives approved by voters, has been voided, so votes cast for or against it won’t be counted.

The two other constitutional changes on the ballot are Amendment B, which would increase the limit on the annual distributions from the State School Fund to public schools from 4% to 5% of the fund, and Amendment C, which would require all sheriffs to be elected by voters. Neither has been challenged in court.