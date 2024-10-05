The front page of the Deseret News on Oct. 5, 1947. On that day, President Harry S. Truman gave the first televised speech from the White House, asking Americans to help alleviate a world food crisis.

On Oct. 5, 1947, in the first ever televised White House address, President Harry S. Truman asked Americans to refrain from eating meat on Tuesdays and poultry on Thursdays to help stockpile grain for starving people in Europe.

Coverage of the TV speech appeared in the Deseret News the next day.

“Mr. Truman asked all citizens go without meat on Tuesdays, without eggs and poultry on Thursdays, and to save a slice of bread a day,” the article read. He also asked the liquor industry to shut down for 60 days.

“Going direct to the people by radio and television, Mr. Truman joined his citizens’ food committee chairman, Charles Luckman, in a grave and sometimes sharply voiced plea for conservation lest prosperity at home and peace in the world be ‘needlessly lost.’”

Europe was still recovering from World War II and suffering from famine, and Truman outlined a plan so Americans could provide aid. He asked farmers and distillers to reduce grain use and requested that the public voluntarily forgo meat on Tuesdays, eggs and poultry on Thursdays, and save a slice of bread each day.

According to historians, in 1947, television was still in its infancy and many homes still used the radio as their source of news and entertainment. Although the majority of Americans missed Truman’s TV debut, his speech signaled the start of a powerful medium.

Many presidents had used radio during their time in office, none more frequently than Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “fireside” chat addresses in 1933 and 1934.

Truman’s subsequent White House speeches, including his 1949 inauguration address, were televised. He was the also first presidential candidate to broadcast a paid political ad.

By the early 1950s, millions of Americans owned TVs. The enhanced viewership led to an enormous impact on the American presidency and future elections.

