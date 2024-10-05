A student at Utah Valley University in Orem on July 31. The Utah System of Higher Education will allow every high school student in Utah admission to at least one of the 16 public higher education institutions in the state, regardless of GPA.

The Utah System of Higher Education will now allow every high school student in Utah admission to at least one of the 16 public higher education institutions in the state, regardless of GPA.

"Admit Utah" is the state's first simplified and guaranteed admissions initiative and will serve as a central hub for students, families and educators to navigate the college admissions process.

"They're guaranteed admission into at least one," Trisha Dugovic, spokeswoman for USHE, said. "That could be anywhere from a tech college up to the four-year universities."

Dugovic said the University of Utah and Utah State University are the only public universities in the state that have GPA requirements to attend. That means 14 colleges and universities will grant admission to Utah students without a GPA requirement.

"Admit Utah marks a significant milestone in our efforts to ensure that every Utah student has access to a quality college education," Cydni Tetro, Utah Board of Higher Education member, said in a statement. "This platform will provide students with even more clarity and simplicity in the college application process, empowering them to pursue their educational aspirations with confidence."

Along with guaranteed college admission, the platform includes other features designed to make the college application process easier for students.

One way this new platform is designed to assist students is through guidance for undecided students. The platform offers resources to assist undecided students in exploring their options and offering financial aid guidance, helping them find the best fit among in-state public institutions.

Additionally, the initiative enhances the integration of college preparation into Utah's K-12 education system, "ensuring students are better informed and prepared for the next steps in their academic journey," USHE said in a release.

With October marking College Application and Financial Aid Awareness Month, the launch of the initiative comes at an opportune time, giving seniors real-time admissions updates and guidance on completing college applications during October and beyond.

"This initiative paves the way for students to pursue their academic goals without unnecessary obstacles," Geoffrey Landward, commissioner of higher education, said in a statement. "We firmly believe that every Utah student deserves the opportunity to succeed in college and we are confident that 'Admit Utah' will be instrumental in making that a reality."

As the initiative evolves, it aims to further streamline the admissions process through enhanced data integration with K-12 schools in the state, even integrating AI technology to provide students with real-time assistance to navigate the often daunting admissions process.

People can find more information on the initiative at admitutah.org.