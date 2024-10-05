Ezra Johnson and Luca Johnson laugh as they ride a ride at Cornbelly’s at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

Utah has so much to do in the fall — even a simple drive around the neighborhood feels like an experience with all the spectacular fall foliage across the state.

Here are events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community and celebrate Halloween and fall.

Here’s a breakdown, by type of event or activity, of things going on in Utah this October.

Utah markets, festivals and events in October

Oct. 1-Oct. 30 — Cross E Ranch Fall Festival | Cross E Ranch, Salt Lake City

Oct. 1-Nov. 2 — Black Island Farms Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch & Nightmare Acres | Black Island Farms, Syracuse

Oct. 3-30 — Halloween Express Train | Heber Valley Railroad, Heber City

Oct. 3-30 — Santaquin Fall Festival | Rowley’s Red Barn, Santaquin

Oct. 3-31 — Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park | Draper

Oct. 3-6 — Scarecrow Walk | USU Botanical Center, Kaysville

Oct. 3 — Art Cottage at Gardner Village | Art Cottage, Gardner Village, West Jordan

Oct. 3-19 — Deseret Peak Utah Temple Public Open House | Deseret Peak Temple, Tooele, Utah

Oct. 3-Nov. 2 — Cornbelly’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fest | Thanksgiving Point, Lehi

Oct. 3-31 — Orem Pumpkin Patch | The Orchard, University Place, Orem

Oct. 3-Nov. 2 — Hee Haw Farms Fall Festival | Hee Haw Farms, Pleasant Grove

Oct. 3-31 — Gibson’s Green Acres Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch | Green Acres Family Dairy, Ogden

Oct. 3-30 — Corn Maze On The Farm | American West Heritage Center, Wellsville, Cache County

Oct. 3-Nov. 2 — Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze | 5000 US-91, Wellsville, Cache County

Oct. 3-31 — Park City Ghost Tours | 415 Main Street, Park City

Oct. 3-31 — Halloween Cruise on the Provo River | CLAS Ropes, 3606 West Center, Provo

Oct. 4-26 — Breakfast With A Witch | Gardner Village, West Jordan

Oct. 4-Nov. 2 — Nightmare on 13th Haunted House | 300 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City

Oct. 4-Nov. 2 — Castle of Chaos Escape Rooms & Haunted House | 7980 S. State St, Midvale

Oct. 4-Nov. 3 — Frightmares at Lagoon | Lagoon Amusement Park, Farmington

Oct. 5 — MillFreaks Monster Event Scavenger Hunt | Millcreek Common, Millcreek

Oct. 5 — Crone’s Hollow Event Psychic Fair & Vendor Market | Crone’s Hollow, Salt Lake City

Oct. 5, 12, 19 & 26 — Witches Night Out | Gardner Village, West Jordan

Oct. 11-26 — Orem Straw Bale Slide | The Orchard, University Place, Orem

Oct. 5 — Utah Shakespeare Festival | Cedar City

Oct. 9 — Poppy Books welcomes Brandon Mull at the Spanish Fork Library | Spanish Fork

Oct. 12 — Star Party with Ogden Astronomical Society | Antelope Island

Oct. 12 — Ogden Demolition Derby - Halloween Havoc | Golden Spike Event Center, Ogden

Oct. 17-19, 21, 24-26, 28, 31 — Halloween Lift Rides at Sundance | Sundance Mountain Resort, Provo Canyon

Oct. 17-19, 21, 24-26, 28 — Dinos in the Dark | George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park, Ogden

Oct. 17-20 — Bluff Arts Festival | Bluff

Oct. 17-30 — Bootanical at Red Butte Garden | Salt Lake City

Oct. 19 — Scarecrow 5K | Ashton Gardens, Thanksgiving Point, Lehi

Oct. 21 — Fantastic Feast & Festival | Wadley Farms Castle, Lindon

Oct. 26 — 2024 Annual Bison Roundup | Antelope Island

Oct. 26 — Jordan Landing Trick or Treat Fun | Jordan Landing Shopping Center, West Jordan

Oct. 27-Nov. 2 — Millcreek Dia de los Muertos Celebration | Millcreek Common, Millcreek

Oct. 27 — Samhain Festival | Gallivan Center, Downtown, Salt Lake City

Oct. 29-31 — Millcreek Log Haven | Log Haven, Millcreek Canyon

Oct. 1 — Niki | Union Event Center

Oct. 3 — Faye Webster | Union Event Center

Oct. 3 — Cigarettes after Sex | Delta Center

Oct. 4 — Lovelytheband and Mod Sun | Union Event Center

Oct. 5 — Breaking Benjamin and Staind, with special guest Daughtry | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (USANA)

Oct. 5 — Atmosphere | Union Event Center

Oct. 6 — Christian Nodal | Delta Center

Oct. 8 — Judah and the Lion | Union Event Center

Oct. 9 — Dropkick Murphys | Union Event Center

Oct. 11-12 — Imagine Dragons | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (USANA)

Oct. 13 — Valley | Union Event Center

Oct. 13 — Korn | Delta Center

Oct. 14 — Alec Benjamin | Union Event Center

Oct. 15 — Croce plays Croce | Eccles Theater

Oct. 16 — Andre 3000 | Eccles Theater

Oct. 17 — Silvestre Dangond | Eccles Theater

Oct. 17 — Zach Williams | Maverik Center

Oct. 17 — Neck Deep | Union Event Center

Oct. 18 — The Sisters of Mercy | Union Event Center

Oct. 18 — Porter Robinson | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (USANA)

Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden | Delta Center

Oct. 18 — Gabriel Iglesias | Maverik Center

Oct. 19 — Brincos Dieras | Eccles Theater

Oct. 20 — Dan and Phil | Union Event Center

Oct. 22 — Nothing But Thieves | Union Event Center

Oct. 23-27 — Jim Gaffigan | Eccles Theater

Oct. 24 — Zeppelin USA | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Oct. 24 — Midland | Union Event Center

Oct. 25 — Ryan Hamilton | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Oct. 26 — Southern Utah Blues Festival | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Oct. 26 — The Moss | Union Event Center

Oct. 28 — Yoke Lore | Union Event Center

Oct. 30 — The The | Eccles Theater

Utah theater productions in October

Oct. 1-3 — “Hadestown Teen Edition” | The Electric Theater Center, Saint George

Oct. 1-Oct. 5 — “The 39 Steps” | Randall L. Jones Theatre — Southern Utah University, Cedar City

Oct. 1-Oct. 5 — “Silent Sky” | Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theater, Cedar City

Oct. 1-Oct. 5 — “Bright Star” | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem

Oct. 1-Oct. 5 — “Into The Woods” | Broadway On The Side Studio, Ogden

Oct. 1-Oct. 5 — “Ozma of Oz” | Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, Orem

Oct. 1-Oct. 6 — “The Heart of Robin Hood” | The Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse, Salt Lake City

Oct. 8 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | Red Lobster in Layton, Layton

Oct. 7-9 — “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.” | The Electric Theater Center, Saint George

Oct. 4-12 — “Alice By Heart” | Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts, Ogden

Oct. 1-Oct. 12 — “Forever Plaid” | Timpanogos Valley Theatre, Heber City

Oct. 1-Oct. 12 — “Little Women the Broadway Musical” | Historic Ideal Playhouse, Heber City

Oct. 3-13 — “Thriller” | Odyssey Dance Theatre, Egyptian Theatre, Park City

Oct. 8-13 — “Funny Girl” | The Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City

Oct. 7-14 — “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” | Sky View High School Auditorium, Smithfield, Cache County

Oct. 1-Oct. 17 — “Disney’s Frozen” | Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts, Ivins, Washington County

Oct. 1-Oct. 19 — “Into the Woods” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville

Oct. 1-Oct. 19 — “The Play That Goes Wrong” | Pickleville Playhouse, Garden City, Rich County

Oct. 1-Oct. 19 — “Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons” | Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts, Ivins, Washington County

Oct. 4-19 — “Little Women” | The Theater at Mount Jordan, Sandy

Oct. 4-19 — “Something Rotten” | Empress Theatre, Magna

Oct. 1-Oct. 19 — “The Magician’s Elephant” | Young Living Centre Stage, Sandy

Oct. 4-19 — “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” | Valentine Theater, American Fork

Oct. 17-19 — “Anastasia” | Hidden Valley Middle School, Bluffdale

Oct. 1-Oct. 21 — “Woman in Black” | Covey Center for the Arts, Provo

Oct. 9-Oct. 22 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | Leatherby’s in Orem, Orem

Oct. 23 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | Per Noi Trattoria, Salt Lake City

Oct. 4-26 — “Clue: The Musical” | Heritage Theatre, Brigham City

Oct. 4-26 — “Jekyll & Hyde” | Hopebox Theatre, Kaysville

Oct. 11-26 — “Puffs” | Lehi Arts Center, Lehi

Oct. 4-26 — “Freaky Friday” | Old Barn Community Theatre, Collinston, Box Elder County

Oct. 18-26 — “MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS” | Vernal Theatre: LIVE, Vernal

Oct. 3-26 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | Brighton Ski Resort, Brighton

Oct. 15-28 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | 2 Row Brewing, Midvale

Oct. 21-29 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | Mimi’s Café, Murray

Oct. 26-30 — “The Addams Family” | St. George Musical Theater, Saint George

Oct. 11-31 — “Evil Dead the Musical” | The Sanctuary Theater, West Jordan

Oct. 28-31 — “USU Opera Theatre Production: The Toxic Avenger” | Caine Lyric Theatre, Logan

Oct. 14-Nov. 1 — “Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach” | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem

Oct. 14-Nov. 1 — “Pinkalicious the Musical” | Hale Center Theater Orem, Orem

Oct. 11-Nov. 2 — “Jekyll & Hyde” | West Valley Performing Arts Center, West Valley City

Oct. 25-Nov. 2 — “The Phantom of the Opera” | Wasatch High School, Heber City

Oct. 25-Nov. 2 — “Blithe Spirit” | South Jordan Community Center & Senior Center, South Jordan

Oct. 30-Nov. 3 — “Sweeney Todd” | Egyptian Theatre, Park City

Oct. 25-Nov. 9 — “Prayer for the French Republic” | Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre — University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Oct. 1-Nov. 9 — “Lord of the Rings: A Musical Parody” | Desert Star Playhouse, Murray

Oct. 25-Nov. 16 — “The Mousetrap” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton

Oct. 1-Nov. 16 — “The Addams Family” | Hale Centre Theatre at the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre at Sorensen Legacy Jewel Box Stage, Sandy

Oct 4-Nov. 16 — “Sister Act — The Musical” | Terrace Plaza Playhouse, Ogden

Oct. 4-Nov. 23 — “My Fair Lady” | Hale Center Theater Orem, Orem

Brigham Young University sports in October

Oct. 3-4 — women’s tennis at USC | TBA

Oct. 3 — softball vs. SLCC at home | 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 — fan event at Provo, Utah, Marriott Center | 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — Women’s cross country — Joe Piane Notre Dame Invite | 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 4 — women’s volleyball at Arizona State | 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — women’s soccer at Arizona | 8 p.m.

Oct. 4-5 — Swimming & Diving — Intermountain Shootout at CMU | 4 p.m.

Oct. 4-5 — men’s tennis at Idaho State | TBA.

Oct. 6 — men’s golf at Big 12 Match Play | 8 a.m.

Oct. 8 — softball — Blue-White Scrimmage | 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 — men’s basketball — Blue & White Game | 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — women’s soccer at Kansas University | 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 10 — women’s volleyball vs. Baylor at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — men’s cross country at Dellinger Invite | 12:15 p.m.

Oct. 11 — softball vs. Southern Idaho at home | 5 p.m.

Oct. 11 — baseball — Blue & White Game at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 — football vs. Arizona at home | 2 p.m.

Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball vs. TCU at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 — women’s soccer at Kansas State | 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 — softball — Utah Valley at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — women’s volleyball at Iowa State | 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17-22 — men’s and women’s tennis — ITA Fall Regional Tournament in Las Vegas

Oct. 17 — women’s soccer vs. Baylor at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — softball — Blue-White Scrimmage at home | 3 p.m.

Oct. 18 — women’s and men’s swimming & diving at Texas A&M | 5 p.m.

Oct. 18 — football vs. Oklahoma State at home | 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 19 — women’s cross-country — Wisconsin Pre-Nationals | 9 a.m.

Oct. 19 — baseball vs. Air Force at home with free admission | 12 p.m.

Oct. 19 — softball vs. Idaho State at home | 2 p.m.

Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball vs. University of Utah at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 21-23 — men’s golf — Leadership & Golf Collegiate in Monterey, Calif. | 8 a.m.

Oct. 21 — women’s soccer vs. Houston at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 — softball — Blue-White scrimmage at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 24 — softball — Blue-White scrimmage at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 — women’s soccer at Texas Tech | 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 — women’s volleyball at Colorado | 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 — softball at Utah Tech | 11 a.m.

Oct. 26 — football at UCF | TBA

Oct. 28-30 — women’s golf — Nanea Tournament | 8 a.m.

Oct. 29 — women’s basketball vs. Westminster at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 — men’s basketball vs. Colorado Christian at home | TBA

Oct. 30 — women’s soccer at Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship | TBA

Oct. 31 — women’s tennis at TCU Hidden Dual | TBA

Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball vs. Arizona State at home | 7 p.m.

University of Utah sports in October

Oct. 3 — softball vs. Utah Valley at home | 4 p.m.

Oct. 4-6 — women’s tennis at SMU

Oct. 4 -6— men’s tennis at Idaho State Invitational

Oct. 4-5 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving at Intermountain Shootout

Oct. 4 — women’s volleyball at Arizona | 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 — women’s soccer at Arizona State | 8 p.m.

Oct. 5 — lacrosse vs. Fall Ball vs. Westminster | 10 a.m.

Oct. 5 — softball at Utah Tech | 11 a.m.

Oct. 6 — softball at Southern Utah | 9 a.m.

Oct. 7-9 — men’s golf vs. Big 12 Match Play

Oct. 10-12 — men’s tennis vs. Utah Invitational

Oct. 10 — women’s soccer at Kansas State | 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 — women’s volleyball vs. TCU at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — cross country vs. Bill Dellinger Invitational | 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 — cross country vs. Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational in Logan | 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — football at Arizona State | 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball vs. Baylor at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 — women’s soccer at Kansas | 11 a.m.

Oct. 16 — softball at Weber State | 4 p.m.

Oct. 17-22 — women’s and men’s tennis vs. ITA Regionals

Oct. 17 — women’s soccer vs. Houston at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 — football vs. TCU at home

Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball at BYU | 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — women’s soccer vs. Baylor at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 24 — cross-country vs. Utah Scenic West Open at home | 1 p.m. women, 1:45 p.m. men

Oct. 24 — softball vs. SLCC at home | 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 — women’s volleyball at Kansas State | 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25-26 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving at University of Arizona

Oct. 25 — women’s soccer at Colorado | 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 — football at Houston

Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball at Kansas | 1 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 — men’s golf vs. The Preserve Golf Club Collegiate

Oct. 29 — men’s basketball vs. CSU Pueblo | 7 p.m.

Oct. 30-31 — women’s soccer vs. Big 12 Tournament

Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball vs. Arizona at home | 7 p.m.

Utah State University sports in October

Oct. 3-6 — women’s and men’s tennis at Mountain West Fall Individuals

Oct. 3-4 — men’s tennis at Idaho State Invitational

Oct. 3 — women’s soccer vs. San Diego State at home | 5 p.m.

Oct. 3 — women’s volleyball at San Diego State | 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — cross country at Paul Short Run.

Oct. 5 — softball at Weber State | noon

Oct. 5 — women’s volleyball at UNLV | 2 p.m.

Oct. 5 — football at Boise State | 5 p.m.

Oct. 6 — women’s soccer vs. New Mexico at home | 12 p.m.

Oct. 10 — women’s soccer at Wyoming | 3 p.m.

Oct. 10 — women’s volleyball vs. New Mexico at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — cross-country — Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational

Oct. 11 — football vs. UNLV at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball vs. Air Force at home | noon

Oct. 12 — softball vs. College of Southern Idaho at home | noon, 2 p.m.

Oct. 13 — women’s soccer at Colorado State | 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 — men’s golf at Utah Collegiate Shootout.

Oct. 15 — women’s volleyball at Nevada | 7 p.m.

Oct. 17-22 — men’s and women’s tennis at ITA Regionals.

Oct. 17 — women’s soccer vs. Colorado College at home | 4 p.m.

Oct. 18 — softball at Idaho State University | 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 — cross-country at 2024 Wisconsin Pre-Nationals.

Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball at Boise State | noon

Oct. 19 — football vs. New Mexico at home | 2 p.m.

Oct. 20 — women’s soccer vs. Air Force at home | noon

Oct. 23 — women’s volleyball at San Jose State | 8 p.m.

Oct. 24 — cross-country at Utah Open

Oct. 24 — women’s soccer at UNLV | 8 p.m.

Oct. 25-27 — women’s tennis at Gonzaga Invite

Oct. 25-26 — men’s golf at Monterrey Collegiate Classic

Oct. 25 — women’s basketball vs. Westminster at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball vs. Fresno State at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 — football at Wyoming | 5 p.m.

Oct. 27 — women’s soccer at Nevada | 2 p.m.

Oct. 29 — women’s volleyball vs. Nevada at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 — women’s soccer vs. Boise State at home | 3 p.m.

Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball vs. Boise State at home | 7 p.m.

Weber State University sports in October

Oct. 3 — women’s volleyball vs. Montana at home | 6 p.m

Oct. 4-6 — men’s tennis at Bengal Invitational

Oct. 4 — women’s soccer at Portland State | 2 p.m.

Oct. 5 — softball vs. Utah State at home | noon

Oct. 5 — football at Montana | 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 — women’s volleyball vs. Montana State at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 — women’s soccer at Sacramento State | 2 p.m.

Oct. 7-8 — men’s golf at Bill Cullum Invitational

Oct. 11 — women’s and men’s cross-country at Utah State Invitational

Oct. 11 — women’s volleyball at Idaho State | 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — softball vs. Snow College at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 — football vs. Northern Colorado at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 — women’s soccer vs. Idaho State at home | 2 p.m.

Oct. 14 — men’s golf at Utah Shootout

Oct. 14-15 — women’s golf at Portland State Invitational

Oct. 16 — softball vs. Utah at home | 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 17-22 — women’s and men’s tennis at ITA Regionals

Oct. 17 — women’s volleyball at Idaho | 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — women’s soccer at Idaho | 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 — men’s and women’s cross-country — NCAA Pre-Nationals

Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball at Eastern Washington | noon

Oct. 19 — football at Sacramento State | 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — women’s soccer at Eastern Washington | 2 p.m.

Oct. 24 — women’s volleyball vs. Sacramento State at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 — women’s soccer vs. Northern Arizona at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 — women’s basketball vs. Western Wyoming at home | 11 a.m.

Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball vs. Portland State at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 27 — women’s soccer vs. Montana at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 — men’s basketball vs. Adams State at home

Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball at Montana State | 7 p.m.

Utah Valley University sports in October

Oct. 3 — softball at Utah | 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 — women’s soccer at Utah Tech | 5 p.m.

Oct. 3 — men’s soccer vs. Seattle U at home | 5 p.m.

Oct. 3 — women’s volleyball vs. Utah Tech at home | 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — cross-country at Color Country Invitational in Cedar City | 8 a.m. for women, 8:30 a.m. for men

Oct. 5 — softball at Idaho State | 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 5 — women’s volleyball vs. Grand Canyon at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 — softball vs. Boise State at home | 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 — men’s soccer vs. San Jose State at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 — women’s soccer at Southern Utah | 1 p.m.

Oct. 7-8 — men’s golf vs. Trysting Tree at Oregon State Invitational

Oct. 10 — men’s soccer at UTRGV | 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 — softball vs. College of Southern Idaho at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 — baseball at Utah | TBA.

Oct. 12 — softball vs. Colorado State at home | 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball at Tarleton State | noon

Oct. 12 — women’s soccer vs. Abilene Christian | 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 — men’s soccer at Grand Canyon | 8 p.m.

Oct. 14 — men’s golf vs. Sunbrook Golf Club at Utah Shootout

Oct. 14-15 — women’s golf vs. Columbia Edgewater CC at Portland State Invitational.

Oct. 14 — women’s volleyball vs. Seattle U at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 — softball at BYU | 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — women’s volleyball vs. Abilene Christian at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 — women’s soccer vs. California Baptist | 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 — cross country at Pre-Nationals | 9 a.m. for women, 9:40 a.m. for men

Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball vs. California Baptist | 1 p.m.

Oct. 20 — men’s soccer at Air Force | 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 — women’s soccer vs. Grand Canyon at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 — cross country at Utah Open

Oct. 24 — baseball vs. Wolverine World Series Game 1

Oct. 24 — men’s soccer vs. UNLV at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 — women’s volleyball at Grand Canyon | 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — baseball vs. Wolverine World Series Game 2

Oct. 25 — wrestling vs. UVU Wrestle-Off | 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 — baseball vs. Wolverine World Series Game 3

Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball vs. UT Arlington at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 — women’s soccer at Seattle U | 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 — men’s soccer vs. Utah Tech at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 29-31 — men’s golf vs. Kapolei Golf Club at Kapolei Invitational

Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball at Southern Utah | 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 — men’s soccer at San Diego State | 8 p.m.

Southern Utah University sports in October

Oct. 3 — women’s soccer vs. Seattle U | 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 — women’s volleyball at UT Arlington | 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 — women’s and men’s cross country vs. SUU Color Country Invitational

Oct. 5 — women’s volleyball vs. Utah Tech at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 — football vs. Tarleton State University at home | 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 — softball vs. University of Utah at home | 9 a.m.

Oct. 6 — women’s soccer vs. Utah Valley University at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 7-8 — men’s golf at Bill Bullum Invitational

Oct. 10 — women’s volleyball vs. California Baptist University at home | 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — women’s soccer vs. Grand Canyon University | 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 — SUU Dance Team vs. SUU Dance Team Alumni Event | 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 12 — football vs. Eastern Kentucky University | 2 p.m.

Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball vs. Grand Canyon University | 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 — men’s golf vs. Pizza Hut Utah Collegiate Shootout

Oct. 14-15 — women’s golf at PSU Invitational

Oct. 17 — women’s soccer at Abilene Christian University | 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 — Women’s Volleyball at Seattle University | 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 — men’s and women’s Cross Country at Pre-Nationals

Oct. 19 — SUU Dance Team vs Fall Clinic

Oct. 19 — softball vs. Utah State University Eastern | noon

Oct. 20-22 — women’s golf at The Clash at Boulder Creek

Oct. 20 — women’s soccer at Tarleton State University

Oct. 20 — softball vs. College of Southern Nevada

Oct. 21 — women’s volleyball at Utah Tech | 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 — women’s volleyball at California Baptist University | 8 p.m.

Oct. 26 — football at University of West Georgia | noon

Oct. 26 — women’s soccer vs. Utah Tech at home | 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball at Grand Canyon University | 2 p.m.

Oct. 27 — softball vs. Salt Lake Community College at home | noon

Oct. 28 — men’s basketball vs. Westminster University at home | 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 — women’s basketball vs. Ottawa University Arizona at home | 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball vs. Utah Valley University at home | 6:30 p.m.

Utah Tech University sports in October