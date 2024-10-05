Utah has so much to do in the fall — even a simple drive around the neighborhood feels like an experience with all the spectacular fall foliage across the state.
Here are events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community and celebrate Halloween and fall.
Here’s a breakdown, by type of event or activity, of things going on in Utah this October.
Utah markets, festivals and events in October
- Oct. 1-Oct. 30 — Cross E Ranch Fall Festival | Cross E Ranch, Salt Lake City
- Oct. 1-Nov. 2 — Black Island Farms Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch & Nightmare Acres | Black Island Farms, Syracuse
- Oct. 3-30 — Halloween Express Train | Heber Valley Railroad, Heber City
- Oct. 3-30 — Santaquin Fall Festival | Rowley’s Red Barn, Santaquin
- Oct. 3-31 — Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park | Draper
- Oct. 3-6 — Scarecrow Walk | USU Botanical Center, Kaysville
- Oct. 3 — Art Cottage at Gardner Village | Art Cottage, Gardner Village, West Jordan
- Oct. 3-19 — Deseret Peak Utah Temple Public Open House | Deseret Peak Temple, Tooele, Utah
- Oct. 3-Nov. 2 — Cornbelly’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fest | Thanksgiving Point, Lehi
- Oct. 3-31 — Orem Pumpkin Patch | The Orchard, University Place, Orem
- Oct. 3-Nov. 2 — Hee Haw Farms Fall Festival | Hee Haw Farms, Pleasant Grove
- Oct. 3-31 — Gibson’s Green Acres Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch | Green Acres Family Dairy, Ogden
- Oct. 3-30 — Corn Maze On The Farm | American West Heritage Center, Wellsville, Cache County
- Oct. 3-Nov. 2 — Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze | 5000 US-91, Wellsville, Cache County
- Oct. 3-31 — Park City Ghost Tours | 415 Main Street, Park City
- Oct. 3-31 — Halloween Cruise on the Provo River | CLAS Ropes, 3606 West Center, Provo
- Oct. 4-26 — Breakfast With A Witch | Gardner Village, West Jordan
- Oct. 4-Nov. 2 — Nightmare on 13th Haunted House | 300 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City
- Oct. 4-Nov. 2 — Castle of Chaos Escape Rooms & Haunted House | 7980 S. State St, Midvale
- Oct. 4-Nov. 3 — Frightmares at Lagoon | Lagoon Amusement Park, Farmington
- Oct. 5 — MillFreaks Monster Event Scavenger Hunt | Millcreek Common, Millcreek
- Oct. 5 — Crone’s Hollow Event Psychic Fair & Vendor Market | Crone’s Hollow, Salt Lake City
- Oct. 5, 12, 19 & 26 — Witches Night Out | Gardner Village, West Jordan
- Oct. 11-26 — Orem Straw Bale Slide | The Orchard, University Place, Orem
- Oct. 5 — Utah Shakespeare Festival | Cedar City
- Oct. 9 — Poppy Books welcomes Brandon Mull at the Spanish Fork Library | Spanish Fork
- Oct. 12 — Star Party with Ogden Astronomical Society | Antelope Island
- Oct. 12 — Ogden Demolition Derby - Halloween Havoc | Golden Spike Event Center, Ogden
- Oct. 17-19, 21, 24-26, 28, 31 — Halloween Lift Rides at Sundance | Sundance Mountain Resort, Provo Canyon
- Oct. 17-19, 21, 24-26, 28 — Dinos in the Dark | George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park, Ogden
- Oct. 17-20 — Bluff Arts Festival | Bluff
- Oct. 17-30 — Bootanical at Red Butte Garden | Salt Lake City
- Oct. 19 — Scarecrow 5K | Ashton Gardens, Thanksgiving Point, Lehi
- Oct. 21 — Fantastic Feast & Festival | Wadley Farms Castle, Lindon
- Oct. 26 — 2024 Annual Bison Roundup | Antelope Island
- Oct. 26 — Jordan Landing Trick or Treat Fun | Jordan Landing Shopping Center, West Jordan
- Oct. 27-Nov. 2 — Millcreek Dia de los Muertos Celebration | Millcreek Common, Millcreek
- Oct. 27 — Samhain Festival | Gallivan Center, Downtown, Salt Lake City
- Oct. 29-31 — Millcreek Log Haven | Log Haven, Millcreek Canyon
Utah concerts and shows in October
- Oct. 1 — Niki | Union Event Center
- Oct. 3 — Faye Webster | Union Event Center
- Oct. 3 — Cigarettes after Sex | Delta Center
- Oct. 4 — Lovelytheband and Mod Sun | Union Event Center
- Oct. 5 — Breaking Benjamin and Staind, with special guest Daughtry | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (USANA)
- Oct. 5 — Atmosphere | Union Event Center
- Oct. 6 — Christian Nodal | Delta Center
- Oct. 8 — Judah and the Lion | Union Event Center
- Oct. 9 — Dropkick Murphys | Union Event Center
- Oct. 11-12 — Imagine Dragons | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (USANA)
- Oct. 13 — Valley | Union Event Center
- Oct. 13 — Korn | Delta Center
- Oct. 14 — Alec Benjamin | Union Event Center
- Oct. 15 — Croce plays Croce | Eccles Theater
- Oct. 16 — Andre 3000 | Eccles Theater
- Oct. 17 — Silvestre Dangond | Eccles Theater
- Oct. 17 — Zach Williams | Maverik Center
- Oct. 17 — Neck Deep | Union Event Center
- Oct. 18 — The Sisters of Mercy | Union Event Center
- Oct. 18 — Porter Robinson | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (USANA)
- Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden | Delta Center
- Oct. 18 — Gabriel Iglesias | Maverik Center
- Oct. 19 — Brincos Dieras | Eccles Theater
- Oct. 20 — Dan and Phil | Union Event Center
- Oct. 22 — Nothing But Thieves | Union Event Center
- Oct. 23-27 — Jim Gaffigan | Eccles Theater
- Oct. 24 — Zeppelin USA | Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- Oct. 24 — Midland | Union Event Center
- Oct. 25 — Ryan Hamilton | Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- Oct. 26 — Southern Utah Blues Festival | Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- Oct. 26 — The Moss | Union Event Center
- Oct. 28 — Yoke Lore | Union Event Center
- Oct. 30 — The The | Eccles Theater
Utah theater productions in October
- Oct. 1-3 — “Hadestown Teen Edition” | The Electric Theater Center, Saint George
- Oct. 1-Oct. 5 — “The 39 Steps” | Randall L. Jones Theatre — Southern Utah University, Cedar City
- Oct. 1-Oct. 5 — “Silent Sky” | Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theater, Cedar City
- Oct. 1-Oct. 5 — “Bright Star” | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem
- Oct. 1-Oct. 5 — “Into The Woods” | Broadway On The Side Studio, Ogden
- Oct. 1-Oct. 5 — “Ozma of Oz” | Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, Orem
- Oct. 1-Oct. 6 — “The Heart of Robin Hood” | The Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse, Salt Lake City
- Oct. 8 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | Red Lobster in Layton, Layton
- Oct. 7-9 — “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.” | The Electric Theater Center, Saint George
- Oct. 4-12 — “Alice By Heart” | Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts, Ogden
- Oct. 1-Oct. 12 — “Forever Plaid” | Timpanogos Valley Theatre, Heber City
- Oct. 1-Oct. 12 — “Little Women the Broadway Musical” | Historic Ideal Playhouse, Heber City
- Oct. 3-13 — “Thriller” | Odyssey Dance Theatre, Egyptian Theatre, Park City
- Oct. 8-13 — “Funny Girl” | The Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City
- Oct. 7-14 — “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” | Sky View High School Auditorium, Smithfield, Cache County
- Oct. 1-Oct. 17 — “Disney’s Frozen” | Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts, Ivins, Washington County
- Oct. 1-Oct. 19 — “Into the Woods” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville
- Oct. 1-Oct. 19 — “The Play That Goes Wrong” | Pickleville Playhouse, Garden City, Rich County
- Oct. 1-Oct. 19 — “Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons” | Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts, Ivins, Washington County
- Oct. 4-19 — “Little Women” | The Theater at Mount Jordan, Sandy
- Oct. 4-19 — “Something Rotten” | Empress Theatre, Magna
- Oct. 1-Oct. 19 — “The Magician’s Elephant” | Young Living Centre Stage, Sandy
- Oct. 4-19 — “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” | Valentine Theater, American Fork
- Oct. 17-19 — “Anastasia” | Hidden Valley Middle School, Bluffdale
- Oct. 1-Oct. 21 — “Woman in Black” | Covey Center for the Arts, Provo
- Oct. 9-Oct. 22 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | Leatherby’s in Orem, Orem
- Oct. 23 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | Per Noi Trattoria, Salt Lake City
- Oct. 4-26 — “Clue: The Musical” | Heritage Theatre, Brigham City
- Oct. 4-26 — “Jekyll & Hyde” | Hopebox Theatre, Kaysville
- Oct. 11-26 — “Puffs” | Lehi Arts Center, Lehi
- Oct. 4-26 — “Freaky Friday” | Old Barn Community Theatre, Collinston, Box Elder County
- Oct. 18-26 — “MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS” | Vernal Theatre: LIVE, Vernal
- Oct. 3-26 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | Brighton Ski Resort, Brighton
- Oct. 15-28 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | 2 Row Brewing, Midvale
- Oct. 21-29 — “The Phantom of the Opera Interactive Comedy Dinner Theater” | Mimi’s Café, Murray
- Oct. 26-30 — “The Addams Family” | St. George Musical Theater, Saint George
- Oct. 11-31 — “Evil Dead the Musical” | The Sanctuary Theater, West Jordan
- Oct. 28-31 — “USU Opera Theatre Production: The Toxic Avenger” | Caine Lyric Theatre, Logan
- Oct. 14-Nov. 1 — “Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach” | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem
- Oct. 14-Nov. 1 — “Pinkalicious the Musical” | Hale Center Theater Orem, Orem
- Oct. 11-Nov. 2 — “Jekyll & Hyde” | West Valley Performing Arts Center, West Valley City
- Oct. 25-Nov. 2 — “The Phantom of the Opera” | Wasatch High School, Heber City
- Oct. 25-Nov. 2 — “Blithe Spirit” | South Jordan Community Center & Senior Center, South Jordan
- Oct. 30-Nov. 3 — “Sweeney Todd” | Egyptian Theatre, Park City
- Oct. 25-Nov. 9 — “Prayer for the French Republic” | Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre — University of Utah, Salt Lake City
- Oct. 1-Nov. 9 — “Lord of the Rings: A Musical Parody” | Desert Star Playhouse, Murray
- Oct. 25-Nov. 16 — “The Mousetrap” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton
- Oct. 1-Nov. 16 — “The Addams Family” | Hale Centre Theatre at the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre at Sorensen Legacy Jewel Box Stage, Sandy
- Oct 4-Nov. 16 — “Sister Act — The Musical” | Terrace Plaza Playhouse, Ogden
- Oct. 4-Nov. 23 — “My Fair Lady” | Hale Center Theater Orem, Orem
Brigham Young University sports in October
- Oct. 3-4 — women’s tennis at USC | TBA
- Oct. 3 — softball vs. SLCC at home | 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 3 — fan event at Provo, Utah, Marriott Center | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 4 — Women’s cross country — Joe Piane Notre Dame Invite | 8:30 a.m.
- Oct. 4 — women’s volleyball at Arizona State | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 4 — women’s soccer at Arizona | 8 p.m.
- Oct. 4-5 — Swimming & Diving — Intermountain Shootout at CMU | 4 p.m.
- Oct. 4-5 — men’s tennis at Idaho State | TBA.
- Oct. 6 — men’s golf at Big 12 Match Play | 8 a.m.
- Oct. 8 — softball — Blue-White Scrimmage | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 9 — men’s basketball — Blue & White Game | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 10 — women’s soccer at Kansas University | 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 10 — women’s volleyball vs. Baylor at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 11 — men’s cross country at Dellinger Invite | 12:15 p.m.
- Oct. 11 — softball vs. Southern Idaho at home | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 11 — baseball — Blue & White Game at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — football vs. Arizona at home | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball vs. TCU at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 14 — women’s soccer at Kansas State | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 16 — softball — Utah Valley at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 16 — women’s volleyball at Iowa State | 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 17-22 — men’s and women’s tennis — ITA Fall Regional Tournament in Las Vegas
- Oct. 17 — women’s soccer vs. Baylor at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 18 — softball — Blue-White Scrimmage at home | 3 p.m.
- Oct. 18 — women’s and men’s swimming & diving at Texas A&M | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 18 — football vs. Oklahoma State at home | 8:15 p.m.
- Oct. 19 — women’s cross-country — Wisconsin Pre-Nationals | 9 a.m.
- Oct. 19 — baseball vs. Air Force at home with free admission | 12 p.m.
- Oct. 19 — softball vs. Idaho State at home | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball vs. University of Utah at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 21-23 — men’s golf — Leadership & Golf Collegiate in Monterey, Calif. | 8 a.m.
- Oct. 21 — women’s soccer vs. Houston at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22 — softball — Blue-White scrimmage at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — softball — Blue-White scrimmage at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 25 — women’s soccer at Texas Tech | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25 — women’s volleyball at Colorado | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 26 — softball at Utah Tech | 11 a.m.
- Oct. 26 — football at UCF | TBA
- Oct. 28-30 — women’s golf — Nanea Tournament | 8 a.m.
- Oct. 29 — women’s basketball vs. Westminster at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 30 — men’s basketball vs. Colorado Christian at home | TBA
- Oct. 30 — women’s soccer at Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship | TBA
- Oct. 31 — women’s tennis at TCU Hidden Dual | TBA
- Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball vs. Arizona State at home | 7 p.m.
University of Utah sports in October
- Oct. 3 — softball vs. Utah Valley at home | 4 p.m.
- Oct. 4-6 — women’s tennis at SMU
- Oct. 4 -6— men’s tennis at Idaho State Invitational
- Oct. 4-5 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving at Intermountain Shootout
- Oct. 4 — women’s volleyball at Arizona | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 4 — women’s soccer at Arizona State | 8 p.m.
- Oct. 5 — lacrosse vs. Fall Ball vs. Westminster | 10 a.m.
- Oct. 5 — softball at Utah Tech | 11 a.m.
- Oct. 6 — softball at Southern Utah | 9 a.m.
- Oct. 7-9 — men’s golf vs. Big 12 Match Play
- Oct. 10-12 — men’s tennis vs. Utah Invitational
- Oct. 10 — women’s soccer at Kansas State | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 10 — women’s volleyball vs. TCU at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 11 — cross country vs. Bill Dellinger Invitational | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 11 — cross country vs. Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational in Logan | 1:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11 — football at Arizona State | 8:30 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball vs. Baylor at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — women’s soccer at Kansas | 11 a.m.
- Oct. 16 — softball at Weber State | 4 p.m.
- Oct. 17-22 — women’s and men’s tennis vs. ITA Regionals
- Oct. 17 — women’s soccer vs. Houston at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 19 — football vs. TCU at home
- Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball at BYU | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 20 — women’s soccer vs. Baylor at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — cross-country vs. Utah Scenic West Open at home | 1 p.m. women, 1:45 p.m. men
- Oct. 24 — softball vs. SLCC at home | 4 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — women’s volleyball at Kansas State | 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 25-26 — men’s and women’s swimming & diving at University of Arizona
- Oct. 25 — women’s soccer at Colorado | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 26 — football at Houston
- Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball at Kansas | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 28-29 — men’s golf vs. The Preserve Golf Club Collegiate
- Oct. 29 — men’s basketball vs. CSU Pueblo | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 30-31 — women’s soccer vs. Big 12 Tournament
- Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball vs. Arizona at home | 7 p.m.
Utah State University sports in October
- Oct. 3-6 — women’s and men’s tennis at Mountain West Fall Individuals
- Oct. 3-4 — men’s tennis at Idaho State Invitational
- Oct. 3 — women’s soccer vs. San Diego State at home | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 3 — women’s volleyball at San Diego State | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 5 — cross country at Paul Short Run.
- Oct. 5 — softball at Weber State | noon
- Oct. 5 — women’s volleyball at UNLV | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 5 — football at Boise State | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 6 — women’s soccer vs. New Mexico at home | 12 p.m.
- Oct. 10 — women’s soccer at Wyoming | 3 p.m.
- Oct. 10 — women’s volleyball vs. New Mexico at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 11 — cross-country — Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational
- Oct. 11 — football vs. UNLV at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball vs. Air Force at home | noon
- Oct. 12 — softball vs. College of Southern Idaho at home | noon, 2 p.m.
- Oct. 13 — women’s soccer at Colorado State | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 14 — men’s golf at Utah Collegiate Shootout.
- Oct. 15 — women’s volleyball at Nevada | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 17-22 — men’s and women’s tennis at ITA Regionals.
- Oct. 17 — women’s soccer vs. Colorado College at home | 4 p.m.
- Oct. 18 — softball at Idaho State University | 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
- Oct. 19 — cross-country at 2024 Wisconsin Pre-Nationals.
- Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball at Boise State | noon
- Oct. 19 — football vs. New Mexico at home | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 20 — women’s soccer vs. Air Force at home | noon
- Oct. 23 — women’s volleyball at San Jose State | 8 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — cross-country at Utah Open
- Oct. 24 — women’s soccer at UNLV | 8 p.m.
- Oct. 25-27 — women’s tennis at Gonzaga Invite
- Oct. 25-26 — men’s golf at Monterrey Collegiate Classic
- Oct. 25 — women’s basketball vs. Westminster at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball vs. Fresno State at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 26 — football at Wyoming | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 27 — women’s soccer at Nevada | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 29 — women’s volleyball vs. Nevada at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31 — women’s soccer vs. Boise State at home | 3 p.m.
- Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball vs. Boise State at home | 7 p.m.
Weber State University sports in October
- Oct. 3 — women’s volleyball vs. Montana at home | 6 p.m
- Oct. 4-6 — men’s tennis at Bengal Invitational
- Oct. 4 — women’s soccer at Portland State | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 5 — softball vs. Utah State at home | noon
- Oct. 5 — football at Montana | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 5 — women’s volleyball vs. Montana State at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 6 — women’s soccer at Sacramento State | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 7-8 — men’s golf at Bill Cullum Invitational
- Oct. 11 — women’s and men’s cross-country at Utah State Invitational
- Oct. 11 — women’s volleyball at Idaho State | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — softball vs. Snow College at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — football vs. Northern Colorado at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 13 — women’s soccer vs. Idaho State at home | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 14 — men’s golf at Utah Shootout
- Oct. 14-15 — women’s golf at Portland State Invitational
- Oct. 16 — softball vs. Utah at home | 3:30 p.m.
- Oct. 17-22 — women’s and men’s tennis at ITA Regionals
- Oct. 17 — women’s volleyball at Idaho | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 18 — women’s soccer at Idaho | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 19 — men’s and women’s cross-country — NCAA Pre-Nationals
- Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball at Eastern Washington | noon
- Oct. 19 — football at Sacramento State | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 20 — women’s soccer at Eastern Washington | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — women’s volleyball vs. Sacramento State at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25 — women’s soccer vs. Northern Arizona at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 26 — women’s basketball vs. Western Wyoming at home | 11 a.m.
- Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball vs. Portland State at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 27 — women’s soccer vs. Montana at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 28 — men’s basketball vs. Adams State at home
- Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball at Montana State | 7 p.m.
Utah Valley University sports in October
- Oct. 3 — softball at Utah | 4 p.m.
- Oct. 3 — women’s soccer at Utah Tech | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 3 — men’s soccer vs. Seattle U at home | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 3 — women’s volleyball vs. Utah Tech at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 4 — cross-country at Color Country Invitational in Cedar City | 8 a.m. for women, 8:30 a.m. for men
- Oct. 5 — softball at Idaho State | 10:30 a.m.
- Oct. 5 — women’s volleyball vs. Grand Canyon at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 5 — softball vs. Boise State at home | 1:30 p.m.
- Oct. 5 — men’s soccer vs. San Jose State at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 6 — women’s soccer at Southern Utah | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 7-8 — men’s golf vs. Trysting Tree at Oregon State Invitational
- Oct. 10 — men’s soccer at UTRGV | 5:30 p.m.
- Oct. 10 — softball vs. College of Southern Idaho at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — baseball at Utah | TBA.
- Oct. 12 — softball vs. Colorado State at home | 10 a.m.
- Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball at Tarleton State | noon
- Oct. 12 — women’s soccer vs. Abilene Christian | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 13 — men’s soccer at Grand Canyon | 8 p.m.
- Oct. 14 — men’s golf vs. Sunbrook Golf Club at Utah Shootout
- Oct. 14-15 — women’s golf vs. Columbia Edgewater CC at Portland State Invitational.
- Oct. 14 — women’s volleyball vs. Seattle U at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 16 — softball at BYU | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 17 — women’s volleyball vs. Abilene Christian at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 17 — women’s soccer vs. California Baptist | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 19 — cross country at Pre-Nationals | 9 a.m. for women, 9:40 a.m. for men
- Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball vs. California Baptist | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 20 — men’s soccer at Air Force | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 21 — women’s soccer vs. Grand Canyon at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — cross country at Utah Open
- Oct. 24 — baseball vs. Wolverine World Series Game 1
- Oct. 24 — men’s soccer vs. UNLV at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — women’s volleyball at Grand Canyon | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 25 — baseball vs. Wolverine World Series Game 2
- Oct. 25 — wrestling vs. UVU Wrestle-Off | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 26 — baseball vs. Wolverine World Series Game 3
- Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball vs. UT Arlington at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 26 — women’s soccer at Seattle U | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 28 — men’s soccer vs. Utah Tech at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 29-31 — men’s golf vs. Kapolei Golf Club at Kapolei Invitational
- Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball at Southern Utah | 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 31 — men’s soccer at San Diego State | 8 p.m.
Southern Utah University sports in October
- Oct. 3 — women’s soccer vs. Seattle U | 4 p.m.
- Oct. 3 — women’s volleyball at UT Arlington | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 4 — women’s and men’s cross country vs. SUU Color Country Invitational
- Oct. 5 — women’s volleyball vs. Utah Tech at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 5 — football vs. Tarleton State University at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 6 — softball vs. University of Utah at home | 9 a.m.
- Oct. 6 — women’s soccer vs. Utah Valley University at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 7-8 — men’s golf at Bill Bullum Invitational
- Oct. 10 — women’s volleyball vs. California Baptist University at home | 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11 — women’s soccer vs. Grand Canyon University | 4 p.m.
- Oct. 11 — SUU Dance Team vs. SUU Dance Team Alumni Event | 4-6 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — football vs. Eastern Kentucky University | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball vs. Grand Canyon University | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 14 — men’s golf vs. Pizza Hut Utah Collegiate Shootout
- Oct. 14-15 — women’s golf at PSU Invitational
- Oct. 17 — women’s soccer at Abilene Christian University | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 17 — Women’s Volleyball at Seattle University | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 19 — men’s and women’s Cross Country at Pre-Nationals
- Oct. 19 — SUU Dance Team vs Fall Clinic
- Oct. 19 — softball vs. Utah State University Eastern | noon
- Oct. 20-22 — women’s golf at The Clash at Boulder Creek
- Oct. 20 — women’s soccer at Tarleton State University
- Oct. 20 — softball vs. College of Southern Nevada
- Oct. 21 — women’s volleyball at Utah Tech | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — women’s volleyball at California Baptist University | 8 p.m.
- Oct. 26 — football at University of West Georgia | noon
- Oct. 26 — women’s soccer vs. Utah Tech at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball at Grand Canyon University | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 27 — softball vs. Salt Lake Community College at home | noon
- Oct. 28 — men’s basketball vs. Westminster University at home | 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 30 — women’s basketball vs. Ottawa University Arizona at home | 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball vs. Utah Valley University at home | 6:30 p.m.
Utah Tech University sports in October
- Oct. 3 — women’s soccer vs. Utah Valley at home | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 3 — women’s volleyball at Utah Valley | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 3 — men’s soccer vs. California Baptist | 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 4 — women’s and men’s cross country at SUU Color Country Invitational | 8 a.m. for women, 8:30 a.m. for men.
- Oct. 4-5 — women’s swimming at Pepperdine Rodionoff Invitational Day No. 1 | 11 a.m.
- Oct. 4 — softball vs. Yavapai College | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 5 — softball vs. Utah | 11 a.m.
- Oct. 5 — women’s volleyball at Southern Utah | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 5 — football at North Alabama | 3 p.m.
- Oct. 6 — women’s soccer vs. Seattle U at home | 11 a.m.
- Oct. 6 — men’s soccer vs. San Diego State at home | 1:30 p.m.
- Oct. 7-8 — women’s golf at Loyola Chicago Parkinson Family Invitational
- Oct. 10 — women’s volleyball vs. Grand Canyon at home | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 10 — men’s soccer at San Jose State | 8 p.m.
- Oct. 11 — softball vs. Salt Lake CC at home | 3 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — softball vs. USU Eastern at home | noon
- Oct. 12 — women’s volleyball vs. California Baptist at home | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — football at Tarleton State | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — women’s soccer vs. California Baptist at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 13 — men’s soccer at Seattle U | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 14-16 — men’s golf at Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational
- Oct. 17 — baseball vs. Salt Lake CC at home | 4 p.m.
- Oct. 17 — women’s soccer at Tarleton State | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 17 — men’s soccer vs. Grand Canyon at home | 7 p.m.
- Oct 19 — men’s and women’s cross-country at Santa Clara Bronco Invitational | 9:45 a.m. for men, 10:30 a.m. for women
- Oct. 19 — women’s volleyball at UT Arlington | 11 a.m.
- Oct. 19 — football vs. Austin Peay | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 20 — women’s soccer at Abilene Christian | noon
- Oct. 20 — men’s soccer vs UTRGV | 1:30 p.m.
- Oct. 21-23 — women’s golf at Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine Invitational
- Oct. 21 — women’s volleyball vs. Southern Utah | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — women’s volleyball at Abilene Christian | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — baseball vs. College of Southern Nevada | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — men’s soccer at Air Force | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25-27 — women’s tennis vs. WAC Fall Tennis Invitational
- Oct. 26 — softball vs. BYU | noon
- Oct. 26 — women’s volleyball at Tarleton State | noon
- Oct. 26 — women’s soccer at Southern Utah | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 26 — football at Eastern Kentucky | 1 p.m.
- Oct. 28 — men’s soccer at Utah Valley | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 29-31 — men’s golf at Hawai’i Kapolei Invitational.
- Oct. 30 — men’s basketball vs. Justice College (Exhibition) | 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31 — women’s swimming vs. Utah Tech Trailblazer Time Trials
- Oct. 31 — women’s volleyball vs. Seattle U | 6 p.m.