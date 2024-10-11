From left, Weber State University President Dr. Brad L. Mortensen shakes hands with Bradley Maples, the student graduate speaker, at Weber State University’s commencement program at the Dee Events Center in Ogden on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Attention high school seniors in Davis, Morgan and Weber counties: When a joint letter from Weber State University and two neighboring colleges shows up in your mailbox, don’t fling it in the trash.

It’s not junk mail. It’s not spam.

It’s actually an official acceptance letters to Weber State, along with nearby Davis Technical College and Ogden-Weber Technical College. The three northern Utah schools announced Thursday a “Direct Admissions Initiative” that automatically admits over 10,000 high school seniors in Davis, Morgan and Weber counties.

For direct admissions recipients, there’s no need to apply to the school. Thanks to the Davis-Morgan-Weber counties’ initiative, eligible students to any of the three northern Utah institutions of higher education are already accepted. They can simply decide which of the three direct admission schools is their best fit — and then begin making plans to attend.

Each admissions letter could represent a life-changing step toward earning a university degree or technical certification. Every senior across the participating counties’ public school districts — along with some charter and private schools — will receive acceptance letters over the next few weeks, according to Thursday’s announcement.

The acceptance letter “will arrive in mailboxes over the next couple of weeks in a big 8½-by-11-inch envelope with all of our school logos,” Weber State University President Brad Mortensen told the Deseret News.

The participating northern Utah colleges already have each eligible high school senior’s records on file. The students will only need to fill out a “confirmation of interest” form to receive more information on one or all of the schools that have admitted them.

Final admission to any of the three colleges remains contingent upon a student graduating from high school. But would-be students to any of the schools can complete the “confirmation of interest” form at any time to notify their preferred institution of intent to enroll.

Direct admission is for public high schools within the three colleges’ partner districts. So homeschooled students will still be required to follow the standard admissions process for each respective institute.

While the initiative ensures eligible high school seniors admittance to the three colleges, some specific programs at the respective institutions may have additional requirements or limited spots available. Interested students can connect with admission offices for details on specific programs.

Not ready to make a decision about college?

No worries. Eligible high school seniors from the three counties can still fill out a “confirmation of interest” form to glean targeted information without obligation.

Mortensen is certain the initiative will send a clear message to the soon-to-graduate high school students that they have an academic home within their own community.

Weber State enjoying record-setting enrollment — four years running

For the fourth consecutive year, Weber State welcomed its largest-ever student body in September. More than 32,400 students matriculated at the Ogden public university for the 2024 fall semester.

Weber State also saw a 5% increase in matriculated degree-seeking students — differentiating college students who are seeking a degree from those who are taking only a few classes. That’s the school’s biggest jump in the last 14 years.

Mortensen said he and his associates at the university don’t take the boost for granted. Other schools across the country, he said, are seeing “significant enrollment declines.” Some are laying off faculty and staff while cutting programs and services.

Conversely, he added, Utah’s growing population, strong economy and demand for college-educated workers are all prompting enrollment growth at Weber State.

“But beyond that, there are two big things we have here at Weber State: We are known for the return on investment that we provide to students ... and our programs align well with (local) workforce needs,” said Mortensen.

Much of the enrollment spike at Weber State is happening in the engineering, health professions and business colleges. Additionally, the university’s proximity and collaborations with Hill Air Force Base and local health care companies are helping graduates land jobs in the aerospace and health care industries, noted a university release.

“The sheer number of students enrolled in these programs shows how eager people are to get into the jobs that Utah needs most,” said WSU Provost Ravi Krovi in the release. “An important priority at our university is aligning quality academic programs to workforce needs and ensuring students have the skills and knowledge to thrive in their chosen careers.”

Another key enrollment mark: More than 4,000 Hispanic and Latino students are studying at Weber State — moving the school closer to its goal of becoming an emerging “Hispanic-Serving Institution” defined by Hispanics and Latinos making up 15% of an institution’s full-time equivalent students.

Weber State is projected to hit 13.2% this fall.