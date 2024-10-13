The Tooele County Sheriff's responded to a drowning on Saturday; an 11-year-old girl died despite the efforts of another child who ran for help and emergency personnel.

An 11-year-old girl died on Saturday after falling into a retention pond.

Sgt. Scott Caldwell, with the Tooele County Sheriff's Department, said emergency personnel were dispatched at 4:25 p.m. to a pond near the Terra fire station.

He said the girl was with a 7-year-old boy who ran about a half-mile to get help and returned with a neighbor and his father who got the girl out of the pond and started CPR. First responders continued CPR on the girl when they arrived.

The pond is used for irrigation, Caldwell said, and was fenced and had no trespassing signs posted. A membrane under the water was slippery and the girl slipped in.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.