A courtroom in the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

After mail-in ballots were sent out across Utah last week, the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, or JPEC website saw an unprecedented uptick in visitors looking for information on Utah’s judges.

On Monday, JPEC sent out a release sharing information on the unprecedented surge it has seen in visitors to its website.

Since ballots were mailed out around the state, the JPEC website has seen a 58% increase in web traffic in comparison to the same period last election.

The website had 30,515 visits in the first two days after mail-in ballots went out, during the same period in 2022 the site had 19,276 visits.

Those visiting the website are looking for more information about the judges on their ballots.

“The surge in web traffic not only highlights an uptick in civic engagement but also showcases the commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability within Utah’s judiciary,” according to JPEC.

How to learn more about the judges on your ballot

Judges in Utah are selected by the governor, but their names appear on the ballot every six years for voters to decide whether or not they should stay on the bench.

The judges aren’t allowed to campaign and don’t run against other judges, only against public opinion.

The JPEC website provides information on every judge that appears on the ballot in Utah.

On the website, visitors can find information about each judge gathered through a thorough evaluation based on performance reviews, feedback from the legal community and courtroom observations.

The website also explains how the evaluations of the judges are conducted.

“These evaluations are pivotal for voters striving to make educated decisions at the ballot box, ensuring that judges who uphold the highest standards of fairness and professionalism continue to serve,” according to JPEC.

The site gives visitors the ability to select their county and see which judges are on their ballot specifically.