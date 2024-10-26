A statue by Avard Fairbanks at This Is the Place Heritage Park, on display as the park celebrated the Pony Express' 150th anniversary.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Oct. 26, 1861, the legendary Pony Express officially ceased operations, giving way to the transcontinental telegraph.

The last run of the Pony Express — which cut through Utah and the West — was completed the following month, but the short-lived news dispatch service lives on.

In artwork.

In Western lore.

In re-creation rides.

The Nov. 14, 1860, Deseret News reported the "Latest by Pony Express," new of the election of Abraham Lincoln to the presidency. | Deseret News Archive

Per historians, the Pony Express was viewed as a step forward in meeting the demand for postal service in Utah, Oregon, California and other rapidly filling sections of the nation. It also fed out-of-the-way Western newspapers, like the Deseret News.

But it was always expected to be temporary. Roads, telegraph lines and rail routes that would link Western settlements to the rest of the nation already were under construction.

Pony riders were a breed apart, primarily teenagers who met the requirements of an ad for “young, skinny, wiry fellows, not afraid of danger and preferably orphans.” The average age was 19, but there was at least one rider of 13. Some, like Buffalo Bill, became legendary.

In its brief heyday, as many as 700 riders and horses, riding 24-hours a day over 10 days, could cover 1,966 miles. One end of the route was Sacramento, California, while the other was in St. Joseph, Missouri.

In Utah, locations like Echo Canyon, Simpson Springs, Fairfield, Murray Park and This Is The Place State Park note the route.

This marker denotes the Pony Express station once located at the mouth of Echo Canyon in Utah in 1860-1861. | Lee Benson, deseret news