The front page of the Deseret News on Oct. 31, 1984, reporting that India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had been assassinated.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Indira Gandhi, the prime minister of India for 15 years, was assassinated in New Delhi by two of her own bodyguards on Oct. 31, 1984.

According to historians, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, both Sikhs, shot Gandhi as she walked to her office from an adjoining bungalow. Although the two assailants immediately surrendered, they were both shot in a subsequent scuffle, and Beant Singh died. Satwant Singh was later executed.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, attempted to forge a unified nation out of the many religious, ethnic and cultural factions that existed under British rule until 1949. His daughter, Indira Gandhi (no relation to Mohandas Gandhi), rose to power in 1966, fighting many of the same problems as her father had.

Gandhi’s own political career was tumultuous, from the highs following India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 to the lows of being thrown out of office in 1977 after declaring a state of emergency in 1975, during which time she suspended civil liberties and jailed her political opponents. Although many criticized her for being authoritarian, the majority of the population supported her because of her extensive social programs.

In 1980, Gandhi became prime minister again, enjoying fairly widespread popularity. However, in June 1984, she ordered an army raid on a Sikh temple in Punjab to flush out armed Sikh extremists, setting off a series of death threats.

The assassination shocked the world, although a significant number of leaders in that country had suffered a similar fate through the years.

Here are stories from Deseret News archives on the assassination and aftermath, and other related issues:

