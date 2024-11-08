The shoreline of the Great Salt Lake, near Magna, is pictured on Sept. 24, 2024.

Editor’s note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake — and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.

The Great Salt Lake may have receded from Utahns’ collective attention at a time when the days are shorter, the nights less welcoming, and there is less time in the day to to see how much it has diminished.

This year’s holiday season is already directing traffic in terms of attention and the 2024 U.S. presidential election wore everyone down.

But the salt water lake, entrenched in Utah’s culture identity, will not easily fade from public view as advocates, policymakers and state agencies have not slowed down in their efforts to help the lake and the role its vital ecosystem is serving.

Earlier this month, the Utah Inland Port Authority approved a $2.5 million grant to the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife Resources to support the preservation of the lake’s shoreline.

“Protecting the Great Salt Lake is a top priority,” said Ben Hart, the authority’s executive director.

The grant will fund the purchase of real property near the southeastern shore of the lake to create buffer zones that protect critical wetlands and playa habitats. These areas are vital for sustaining migratory bird populations and local wildlife.

“This grant will play a critical role in preserving vital wetland habitats around the Great Salt Lake now and for generations to come,” said Jack Ray, president of the Utah Waterfowl Association. “As an organization dedicated to protecting waterfowl and their habitats, we are grateful for (the authority’s) commitment to both wildlife and sustainable development.”

The wildlife resources division will manage the newly acquired property in perpetuity for waterfowl conservation, open space and habitat restoration. The grant aligns with the port authority’s strategy to use a portion of primary municipal funds for mitigation projects, ensuring the long-term sustainability of Utah’s natural resources.

“The Great Salt Lake is a unique and invaluable resource, not only for Utah but for the entire western region,” said Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake commissioner. “The approval of this grant highlights the power of partnership in addressing one of the state’s most pressing environmental challenges.”

Open space and conservation

Under the the agreement, the division will use the grant exclusively for land acquisition and related expenses, including title insurance, appraisals and closing costs. A restrictive covenant will be placed on the property to ensure its conservation, with any changes in use requiring the port authority’s approval.

The grant’s approval marks an effort by the port authority to support both economic development and environmental preservation around the lake.

“This collaboration with UIPA strengthens our conservation goals and secures crucial habitat areas around the Great Salt Lake,” said Joel Ferry, executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources. “It’s a meaningful step toward sustaining the ecosystem for future generations.”

The lake generates $1.9 billion annually and is the largest saline lake in the Western Hemisphere.