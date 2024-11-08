Texas Roadhouse meat cutters compete in the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge at the South Davis Recreation Center in Bountiful on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Each participant receives 20-30 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters are judged on quality and yield in this timed cut-off. The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program, created in 2001, to recognize daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters.

For the past four years each November, José Alejandro Rodríguez Landa has walked into the South Davis Recreation Center intent on winning the top prize in the unique Meat Cutting on Ice contest.

Each year, he has walked out to his car empty-handed, without that symbolic tactical hatchet that represents victory.

But Landa was determined that Year 5 was going to be a different story. Last year, he was a wild card and made it to regionals in Las Vegas. This year, he was more determined than ever to win the top spot. This would just be the first step on the road to ultimate victory — and $25,000 with a finals win— with regionals in January in Las Vegas and the finals in the spring in St. Louis.

"It's a great competition to see where you stand with all the meat cutters in the market. We have certain rules that we have to follow, specs and stuff," Landa said before the competition began. "Last year I got to see a few of the things the people who have been there and made it to the finals do. I could see where I can improve and stuff. Now, I know what they're looking for so I'm just going to try my best to get there."

Meat Cutting on Ice does not take place literally on the ice but in a cold space where the temperature is not above 38 degrees Fahrenheit. In Bountiful, it takes place on the recreation center's ice rink, not to add more drama by contestants sliding as they move around with sharp knives, but to maintain a cold, icy environment that's best for the meat.

The 17 contestants cut sirloin, fillet and ribeye, weighing everything and measuring the cuts. They removed the silver skin, the steak's membrane that makes it tough and chewy, ensured the precise cuts were 10% and 90% meat, and that it is soft.

All of the contestants work for Texas Roadhouse establishments throughout the Sale Lake Valley and Las Vegas, in rooms typically between 32 to 36 degrees Fahrenheit, so they know to slice cuts of steak in the cold. But at this contest, you also have to cut with precision against a clock, coming up with beautiful pieces that would cause any steak lover to salivate on site.

Texas Roadhouse meat cutter Jorge Munguia competes in the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge at the South Davis Recreation Center in Bountiful on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Each participant receives 20-30 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters are judged on quality and yield in this timed cut-off. The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program, created in 2001, to recognize daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

William Burton, from Las Vegas, flew up to Salt Lake City to make his first attempt at the prize. He has cut steak at a couple of different places and fell in love with it. Not only does he want to cut a beautiful sirloin, he wants to ensure he's giving customers an accurately weighed steak that they will enjoy.

"We come here to challenge our talents, see how we perform and what that yields. We want to keep this family tradition of cutting alive. And it's fun," Burton said before the competition began. "And once you get used to the cold, you love the cold. You walk into the cutting room and, like the Burning Man, steam is coming off you. It's amazing."

The competition begins with 10 minutes to get the sirloin ready to cut, then the pounding of one chicken-fried sirloin and then taking the slab of meets given and cutting them into several quality cuts. Each contestant's tray of cuts is then sent to the regional product coach, who serves as the judge.

Jorge Munguia, of Lehi, was not very sure he did a winning job, but he had a good time, and that is important to him. This was his eighth competition, and he really likes seeing everyone and hearing how they are doing. When the competition had started, Munguia was as focused as a human cutting a steak could be. He sliced it, held the pieces, massaged them, held them again, looked at them up close, cut a few more edges off, weighed them again and finally placed his cut on the tray.

As is the case with all of the men here, Munguia believes cutting a good slice of steak is an art form. You have to put care into it, be precise and make it the best it can be to taste delicious. Slicing whatever piece and throwing it in a frying pan — what many of us do — is not the way to go for these men. This is a skill.

"I really love when a customer tells me a cut of meat was fantastic," Munguia said in Spanish. "That's the best thing. I love cutting meat to know someone appreciates it, which is always nice. And to be around other people who love it to, too, is fun."

After lunch, where the contestants ate pizza together, everyone gathered in the lobby to await the judge's decision. "Friends and neighbors," someone called to them as they moved to the lobby of the rec center.

All to hear the announcer call José Landa as the winner by 0.34 of a point.

The room cheered for him with an excitement that seemed to represent happiness from everyone. People immediately came up to congratulate Landa, who, with the typical hatchet — the winner's prize — in his hand, thanked each person with a smile and a dap or hug.

But what was he most looking forward to? Getting home to tell his family.

“My wife also works for Texas Roadhouse, too, so she knows how much this meant to me. She’ll be happy for me. My three kids, too,” he said as people waited to congratulate him. “This feels great. Doing this for five years in a row and the goal’s always to win. And I finally, finally did it. It’s gonna be fun to see my family. And going back to the restaurant.”