Some of the original stalwarts of "Sesame Street," now in its 55th consecutive year of programming. On Nov. 10, 1969, the children’s education television show had its first show. CHRISTOF STACHE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chris Miller

By Chris Miller

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 10, 1969, the children’s educational program “Sesame Street” made its debut on National Educational Television, now PBS. It continues in its 55th season.

In the works for several years, it was quite the addition to a television world that boasted just handful of channels. Cable TV came along a few years later and VCRs weren’t even thought of.

With Big Bird and Jim Henson’s Muppets as a cornerstone staple, “Sesame Street” sought to introduce children to myriad educational concepts and diverse cultures. The shows include live shorts, humor and celebrity appearances.

Who is your favorite character? Your favorite guest? Did you watch it as a child?

In recent years, the Muppets even joined with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for its annual Christmas concert.

Here are some fun and thoughtful stories from Deseret News archives about “Sesame Street”:

‘Sesame Street’ is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Here’s a look back at its history

Inside the controversy and success of ‘Sesame Street’

Book maps the history of TV’s ‘Sesame Street’

‘Enriching man’s spirit’ through 50 years of the Public Broadcasting Station

10 controversial Sesame Street moments

5 great ‘Sesame Street’ celebrity appearances

Muppets have plenty of famous admirers”

“‘Sesame Street’ marks 45th birthday

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates its 40th birthday

Jim Henson brought a lot of happiness into a lot of lives”

In this February 1988 photo Jim Henson, creator of the Muppets, poses with one of his creations, Kermit the Frog. | file, Associated Press
Tabernacle Choir concert features Muppets, return of Fontana

Sesame Street’s Count von Count joins Tabernacle Choir in counting down to weekend Christmas concert

The Muppeteer: Brian Henson will visit S.L. to celebrate 50 years of the Muppets

Kermit reflects on rise from swamp to stardom

Santino Fontana and the "Sesame Street" Muppets perform with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during the choir's annual Christmas concert in Salt Lake City Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
