Some of the original stalwarts of "Sesame Street," now in its 55th consecutive year of programming. On Nov. 10, 1969, the children’s education television show had its first show.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 10, 1969, the children’s educational program “Sesame Street” made its debut on National Educational Television, now PBS. It continues in its 55th season.

In the works for several years, it was quite the addition to a television world that boasted just handful of channels. Cable TV came along a few years later and VCRs weren’t even thought of.

With Big Bird and Jim Henson’s Muppets as a cornerstone staple, “Sesame Street” sought to introduce children to myriad educational concepts and diverse cultures. The shows include live shorts, humor and celebrity appearances.

Who is your favorite character? Your favorite guest? Did you watch it as a child?

In recent years, the Muppets even joined with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for its annual Christmas concert.

Here are some fun and thoughtful stories from Deseret News archives about “Sesame Street”:

