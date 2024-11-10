The image shows the proposed Nine Springs Resort development site, in dark green, in Morgan County. The state on Nov. 4 denied a request from project developers to conduct a study into turning the area into a city.

Utah officials this week rejected a request to study the feasibility of incorporating a mountainous expanse in Morgan County where a development team proposes a 2,257-unit housing and resort

The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office rejected the request from Ogden-based Spring Mountain Ranch and SISO in a letter dated Nov. 4, saying it didn’t comply with guidelines set out in state law governing the incorporation process. Among other things, the 2,317-acre expanse encompassing the proposed city surrounds an “island of territory” not included in the municipality, and the land is owned by more than three entities, running afoul of requirements spelled out by the state.

Brach Nelson, of Structure 9 Development Group, part of the team pursuing the Nine Springs Mountain Resort plans, said the developers haven't yet determined their next steps. "We are still figuring that out," he said.

Per state guidelines, Spring Mountain Ranch and SISO reps can "correct the deficiencies" identified in the denial letter, it reads, and resubmit a request for a feasibility study. If an acceptable amended request isn't submitted by Feb. 2 next year, though, "the incorporation process cannot proceed," says the letter. Feasibility studies are required at the preliminary phase of proposed incorporation to determine if an envisioned city would have a sufficient tax base to operate.

The Nine Springs developers propose 2,257 housing units on an undeveloped expanse north of I-84 between Mountain Green and the Snowbasin ski resort in adjacent Weber County. The development — still in the preliminary planning stages — would include a mix of single-family homes, condominiums and other multifamily structures, along with 600 hotel units and 30 yurts. They have also been in talks with Morgan County officials about the plans since the zone is unincorporated, at least for now.

"The Morgan County Planning and Development office never stopped working on the Nine Springs application. Their decision to file a request with the lieutenant governor's office does not affect their application submitted to Morgan County," Kate Becker, the Morgan County manager, said in a message.

The Wasatch Back area of Weber and Morgan counties is getting increased attention from developers. Officials from the Snowbasin, Powder Mountain and Nordic Valley ski resorts in Weber County have broached the possibility of new development initiatives. A massive, high-end development is already underway south of the proposed Nine Springs site in Morgan County, the 12,000 acre Wasatch Peaks development.