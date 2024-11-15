Already proven to be an asset to Provo in its short existence, Epic Sports Park lives up to its name. With two successful tournaments under its belt, the sports facility, once it is completely built out, will be the only one of its kind in Utah — with 21 multipurpose fields, 45 pickleball courts, two playgrounds and walking pathways.

The last tournament before the season’s close included more than 140 teams and lasted four days. Around 4,000 hotel rooms were booked in Utah Valley and Salt Lake County, according to Provo City Parks and Recreation Director Doug Robins.

“The local impact on the economy over these two tournaments was something like $3.1 million of local spending from people outside the community,” he said.

But while city officials celebrate its early successes, the park remains a work in progress — and not everyone is cheering. Some residents are voicing frustrations over limited access to fields and confusion about whether the facility is truly public or private.

Proximity to the Provo Airport and surrounded by the Wasatch Mountain range, the views and temperate summers make the location appealing to many out-of-state athletes.

“There was a mom who spoke to us during one of the tournaments, and they’re from San Diego, and she said that her kids asked her if they could move here” because of the views, Epic Sports Park facility manager Cole Walker said. “I’m from California as well and anybody who says they’re from San Diego who wants to move here for some soccer fields, that’s pretty cool.”

Epic Sports park manager Rylin Patterson told the Deseret News that they are in communications with out-of-state sports programs to compete at the Utah facility because the heat is unbearable in other areas of the country, like Texas and Arizona.

“There’s enough demand here for their sport, and they’re looking to play in better weather, on real grass that’s not melting their cleats on artificial turf,” Patterson said.

Doug Robins, Provo's parks and recreation director, talks about construction at Epic Sports Park in Provo on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Funding and floodplains

A “visionary concept” over 10 years in the making, Robins explained, “It’s been part of all of our planning documents here in the city, including our general plan, our parks and recreation master plan, the southwest area plan, and then our capital improvement plan over the years, and that’s what gives us authorization to utilize funding.”

Located just east of Utah Lake, it took eight years to raise the park’s location out of a floodplain. The Parks Department partnered with the Provo River Delta Restoration Project, a federal initiative, to raise the land.

“They worked out a negotiated agreement where they excavated that soil, and they needed a place to put it, so we took it here and compacted it in lifts over 3-4 years,” Robins said. “So, we’ve just been receiving all the free soil that meets our standards here and brought this entire site out of the floodplain.”

The project’s budget has been financed by a wide variety of funding sources.

“The Utah County Commission contributed $7.5 million to this project because of its impact on the local economy throughout the whole valley,” Robins explained. “We benefited from $5.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act federal dollars, and the rest is coming from revenue generated through development impact fees here in town, and then also our recreation, arts and parks tax that we accumulate here, and then we’re just constantly, always looking for other partners to join up with to finish the project.”

A lock keeps one of the entrances secured at Provo's Epic Sports Park in Provo on Monday Oct. 21, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Accessibility concerns and the struggle for community input

The presence of public funding raises important questions about accessibility, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the park must be entirely open and free for public use.

Epic Sports Park is a regional sports complex. It was never intended to be a neighborhood park, a concern many locals in the area have said was miscommunicated to them.

Tiffani Lehmitz, who moved to south Provo when she and her family built their home 2½ years ago, said she feels the city was not transparent about the park’s purpose and features, such as gated and locked fields, paid parking and limited accessibility for neighborhood residents.

“We don’t have a park within walking distance of our neighborhood, so people were really excited, but there’s all these limitations,” Lehmitz told the Deseret News. “I think the city is working out some of those things. ... There was a lot of backlash from residents the week that it opened, but it just doesn’t seem like they really sought community input with this.”

During a neighborhood board meeting, Lehmitz became emotional after sharing an experience with her son at the park’s grand opening.

“It was super sad at the grand opening when my son brought his soccer ball, and he was like, ‘Let’s go play on the field.’ And I’m like, Oh, we’re not supposed to. ... And he’s like, ‘Can we go back later today?’ and like, nope, these fields aren’t for us.”

Robins told the Deseret News that Epic Sports Park is in a completely different category than “neighborhood park” in the city master plan; its primary use is for scheduled, organized sports rather than open, casual access.

“We stand by this commitment to make sure that the park is accessible, the playgrounds, the walking paths, the picnic areas and the restrooms” — all to the public, he said. But they also abide by Provo park hours, which are open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

He added that the areas are enclosed with fences and gates to protect the site, as cows have wandered onto their fields from nearby pastures. But also stressed that the park is still an unfinished project.

“We’re working on further enhancements to the south, which will involve our pickleball complex as well as a multipurpose field which will have a combination of drop-in play, reserve play, and, you know, league and tournament play as well,” he said.

Another major concern was the traffic coming through the neighborhoods during the park’s tournament events.

“We wanted to put in a radar speed sign because we thought that there would be more traffic coming up 600 South,” Lehmitz said. “But even though we got all the grant hours and everything in, then they ended up putting the radar speed sign in another neighborhood, not even our neighborhood.”

Lehmitz felt like the decision undermined the neighborhood’s efforts to manage traffic and safety concerns directly in their area, which has experienced heavy traffic during tournaments. She found it frustrating and felt their input and needs were overlooked.

When asked how the park is managing neighborhood traffic complaints, Patterson said the city strategically put the park address at the far corner so it would direct park users to take Lakeview Parkway instead of through the neighborhoods, but “there’s so many navigation tools out there that’s made it really difficult.” He said the city’s work with its traffic engineering team is ongoing to remedy the issue.

Moving forward, Robins said there is interest in the parks and recreation department providing a neighborhood park in the vicinity for local use.

“Since it would be a neighborhood park, we would involve the neighborhood in the design and development of that,” he said. “We’re always looking for level of service gaps that need to be addressed. And we’re also looking at developing parks in those that have been waiting.”

“Epic Sports Park was a little bit different, as it was a regional city park with a wide-focused facility.”