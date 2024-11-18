Food pantries are low on food supply, and many hunters would like to donate some of their game meat. However, regulations in Utah don’t allow it.

The Utah Food Bank requires donated food to have a USDA stamp of approval. Shane Brown, manager at Champion Meats, said that is tough to achieve for game meat.

“The problem is, you can’t certify game meat that’s wild game because, for it to be inspected, it has to be killed under inspection,” he said.

The Utah Food Bank maintains the regulations to protect public health. While Brown understands, he also sees his customers trying to help people who are facing food insecurity, especially since local food pantries have seen a huge increase in demand recently.

“(There are) people every year that ask us to donate (their game meat) and we can’t because it’s against the law,” Brown said

Some states, such as Maine and Wisconsin, have been able to accept game meat donations safely.

Maine’s website explains that acceptable donated game meat must be processed at approved facilities. Other guidelines must be met, too. For example, donated meat can not be harvested from animals in “Do Not Eat” areas.

Brown said he’s hopeful Utah will change some regulations and allow his clientele to share their freshly killed spoils.