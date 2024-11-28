If you’re looking for a way to bring more reason for the season to your holidays, we gathered a list of live nativities and other faith-centered events you and your family can do throughout Utah this holiday season.
Live nativities
A live nativity can serve as a reminder of what Christmas is about. There are multiple days and spots to check out a live nativity throughout our lovely state. Here are a few that could be worth visiting.
1. Nativity in the Glen, Salt Lake City
- Date: Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Address: Bonneville Glen, 1035 S. 1500 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
2. Hunt Family Live Nativity, Ogden
- Date: Dec. 20-23 | Performances begin at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Address: 2375 Fruitland Dr., North Ogden, UT 84414
3. Live Nativity sponsored by Miro, Heber City
- Date: Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Address: Wasatch County Event Complex, 415 S Fld Rd, Heber City, UT 84032
4. Live Nativity at University Place, Orem
- Date: Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 575 East University Parkway, Orem, UT 84097
5. Live Nativity at Nature Hills Farm, Cedar City
- Date: Dec. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Address: 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City, UT 84721
6. Payson Community Creche, Payson
- Date: Dec. 6-7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Address for indoor displays and performances: 608 W. 1400 South, Payson, UT 84651
- Address for outdoor displays and performances: 300 S. Main St., Payson, UT 84651
7. A Living Nativity, Mountain Green
- Date: Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: The Scotsman Center, 5859 Cottonwood Canyon Rd., Mountain Green, UT 84050
8. A Babe is Born Live Nativity
- Date: Dec. 19-21, Dec. 23
- Address: 1174 S. 1700 W., Lehi, Utah 84043
9. Christkindlemarkt SLC Live Nativity Experience
- Date: Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
- Address: 2601 Sunnyside Ave S, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Other faith-centered events
There are a variety of ways to celebrate faith and to even check out other religious traditions throughout Utah. Here are a few opportunities to experience and appreciate spiritual practices throughout our state.
1. The First Presidency Christmas Devotional, Salt Lake City
- Date: Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
- Address: 60 North Temple St., Salt Lake City, UT 84150
2. Christmas in the Canyon, St. George
- Date: Nov. 29-Dec. 23
- Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr., Ivins, UT 84738
3. A Utah Chanukah Celebration, Salt Lake City
- Date: Dec. 26
- Address: Utah State Capitol, 350 State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103
4. Christmas Carol Services at The Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City
- Dates: Dec. 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.
- 331 E South Temple St., Salt Lake City, UT 84111
5. Livestream of Mass from The Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City
- Dates: Mass is livestreamed and recorded to YouTube on Sundays at 11 a.m.
- 331 E South Temple St., Salt Lake City, UT 84111
6. 38th Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, Springville
- Dates: Oct. 16-Jan. 8
- Address: 126 E. 400 South, Springville, UT 84663
7. Religious Academy Annual Christmas Show
- Date: Dec. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Address: 25 Main St., Lindon, UT 84042
8. Hindu Festival of lights Karthigai Deepa Puja
- Date: Dec. 13
- Address: 1142 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT 84095
9. The Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert
- Dates: Dec. 19-21
- Address: 60 North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150