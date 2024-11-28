People enter the Conference Center in the rain prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.
People enter the Conference Center in the rain prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
If you’re looking for a way to bring more reason for the season to your holidays, we gathered a list of live nativities and other faith-centered events you and your family can do throughout Utah this holiday season.

Live nativities

A live nativity can serve as a reminder of what Christmas is about. There are multiple days and spots to check out a live nativity throughout our lovely state. Here are a few that could be worth visiting.

1. Nativity in the Glen, Salt Lake City

  • Date: Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Address: Bonneville Glen, 1035 S. 1500 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

2. Hunt Family Live Nativity, Ogden

  • Date: Dec. 20-23 | Performances begin at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Address: 2375 Fruitland Dr., North Ogden, UT 84414

3. Live Nativity sponsored by Miro, Heber City

  • Date: Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Address: Wasatch County Event Complex, 415 S Fld Rd, Heber City, UT 84032

4. Live Nativity at University Place, Orem

  • Date: Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 575 East University Parkway, Orem, UT 84097

5. Live Nativity at Nature Hills Farm, Cedar City

  • Date: Dec. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Address: 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City, UT 84721

6. Payson Community Creche, Payson

  • Date: Dec. 6-7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Address for indoor displays and performances: 608 W. 1400 South, Payson, UT 84651
  • Address for outdoor displays and performances: 300 S. Main St., Payson, UT 84651

7. A Living Nativity, Mountain Green

  • Date: Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Address: The Scotsman Center, 5859 Cottonwood Canyon Rd., Mountain Green, UT 84050

8. A Babe is Born Live Nativity

  • Date: Dec. 19-21, Dec. 23
  • Address: 1174 S. 1700 W., Lehi, Utah 84043

9. Christkindlemarkt SLC Live Nativity Experience

  • Date: Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
  • Address: 2601 Sunnyside Ave S, Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Other faith-centered events

There are a variety of ways to celebrate faith and to even check out other religious traditions throughout Utah. Here are a few opportunities to experience and appreciate spiritual practices throughout our state.

1. The First Presidency Christmas Devotional, Salt Lake City

  • Date: Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
  • Address: 60 North Temple St., Salt Lake City, UT 84150

2. Christmas in the Canyon, St. George

  • Date: Nov. 29-Dec. 23
  • Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr., Ivins, UT 84738
Former U.S. Ambassador to Mauritius and the Seychelles John Price is assisted by Rabbi Benny Zippel in lighting the first candle of a menorah, as members of Utah’s Jewish community gather at the Capitol in Salt Lake City to welcome in the holiday of Chanukah, or Hanukkah, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Price was born in Germany and escaped the Nazis with his family when he was 6 years old. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

3. A Utah Chanukah Celebration, Salt Lake City

  • Date: Dec. 26
  • Address: Utah State Capitol, 350 State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103

4. Christmas Carol Services at The Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City

  • Dates: Dec. 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.
  • 331 E South Temple St., Salt Lake City, UT 84111

5. Livestream of Mass from The Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City

  • Dates: Mass is livestreamed and recorded to YouTube on Sundays at 11 a.m.
  • 331 E South Temple St., Salt Lake City, UT 84111
6. 38th Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, Springville

  • Dates: Oct. 16-Jan. 8
  • Address: 126 E. 400 South, Springville, UT 84663

7. Religious Academy Annual Christmas Show

  • Date: Dec. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Address: 25 Main St., Lindon, UT 84042

8. Hindu Festival of lights Karthigai Deepa Puja

  • Date: Dec. 13
  • Address: 1142 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT 84095

9. The Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert

  • Dates: Dec. 19-21
  • Address: 60 North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150
