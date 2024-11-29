A student looks out of the window at the University of Utah’s Lassonde Studio in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

The business school's Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute offers student-entrepreneurs a vast space to innovate and collaborate.

Hundreds of University of Utah students live in the Lassonde Studio's four floors of residential space.

While it’s been a rough season for the Utes on the gridiron — the University of Utah is finding other ways to ascend the national rankings.

Earlier this month, Utah’s flagship university was ranked No. 3 in the West for undergraduate and graduate entrepreneurship education by Princeton Review. Nationwide, the University of Utah cracked the top 25, coming in at No. 24.

Kurt Dirks, dean of the university’s David Eccles School of Business, is, no surprise, pleased with the recognition. The Princeton Review honor is a source of pride for alums. It’s a reputation boost.

But Dirks is most enthused talking about the fundamentals being taught at the university that earn such rankings. “Our focus is making sure we have strong programs that make our students successful,” he said.

Central to the University of Utah’s aim to foster the next generation of Phil Knights, Elon Musks or maybe Canva’s Melanie Perkins is the school’s Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute.

Launched in 2001 through the vision and support of Utah business school alumnus Pierre Lassonde, the university’s vast entrepreneur institute is a sprawling campus hub of student collaboration and innovation.

Thousands of the University of Utah’s students — including business majors along with students from any other college degree program — are taking their first steps here into the often turbulent world of entrepreneurship.

“Entrepreneur” is a verb, say institute leaders. So start doing.

Students hang outside at the University of Utah’s Lassonde Studio in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Lassonde’s mission: Live. Create. Launch.

Many Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute participants, such as students Ethan McQuarrie and Ali Phillips, are business founders utilizing the institute’s resources to launch and grow their ventures.

Others will never initiate a start-up — but they are picking-up the entrepreneur’s toolbox that’s designed to serve them well across wide-ranging careers and life paths.

The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute is also home-sweet-home for hundreds of University of Utah students — literally.

The university has traditionally been a commuter school, although on-campus living has increased in recent years. Some 400 students are now living in the center of campus in the Lassonde Studios’ four floors of residential space.

The cost of living at the Lassonde Studios varies with each bedroom type and housing option, but it’s estimated that a student living in a single room will pay a little more than $11,000 for a nine-month period.

Life in Lassonde Studios is designed to foster an open, diverse student community where ideas and innovations first germinate and are then tossed about with fellow student entrepreneurs and mentors.

It’s hoped that ideas grow into successful businesses.

Much of the institute’s “entrepreneuring” takes place in Lassonde’s Neeleman Hangar, a 20,000-square-foot “innovation space” on the Studio’s main floor. It’s a 24-7, mixed-use activity hive where students of all academic backgrounds can network, attend events, bounce ideas off each other, build prototypes in the wood shops or 3D printing design labs and then learn, experiment and learn some more.

Troy D’Ambrosio, the university’s vice president for innovation and the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute’s executive director, points to Neeleman Hangar’s openness. That’s by design — an architectural cue to collaborate with the guy next to you.

The Neeleman Hangar offers work stations and meeting spaces for gatherings. But there’s also a pool table and a grand piano available to anyone who wants to decompress for a few minutes before getting back to the grueling trial-and-error process of innovating.

A David Neeleman sign is displayed at the University of Utah’s Lassonde Studio in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

And the free coffee brewing on the main floor draws bleary-eyed students from all corners of campus, jokes D’Ambrosio

“No other school provides the same depth and variety of experiences for students and alumni who are interested in entrepreneurship,” said D’Ambrosio, who has co-founded and directed several successful startup companies through his own entrepreneurial adventures.

Hands-on, real-time entrepreneurship

Ethan McQuarrie and Ali Phillips reflect the start-up diversity found at the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute.

McQuarrie is an undergraduate. Phillips is pursuing a Master of Business Creation degree. The former recently launched a line of all-natural men’s hydrating cologne called OCOVES. The latter is the founder and CEO of MedicalMatch, a company designed to connect healthcare organizations with qualified professionals.

Ethan McQuarrie, a junior studying entrepreneurship, poses with his product, OCOVES Men’s Hydrating Cologne, at Lassonde Studios of the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The cologne comes in two scents: sea salt and pine. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Both say Lassonde and the university’s business school have been elemental to their burgeoning business ventures.

“The Lassonde Institute is really just an incubator for us young entrepreneurs to be able to create entrepreneurship with our own hands,” said McQuarrie, who has competed in institute-sponsored entrepreneurship challenges. “That’s all helped me to receive funding for my own personal business and to get advice on running a business and figuring out ways to grow and expand.”

For many would-be business founders, entrepreneurship can be an intimidating, lonesome place. Lassonde, say participants, delivers a confidence-building community to student entrepreneurs.

Besides traditional business training, McQuarrie points to the Institute’s networking resources and its vast mentor pool.

“There are great opportunities to not only meet professors, but also to meet directors of different clubs and businesses — as well as just meeting students who are growing and becoming better at what they do.”

The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, added McQuarrie, equips student-enterpreneurs with the pieces they need to launch. “Here they have multiple funding and marketing opportunities and so many other things that can help you expand your business and look at different ways to grow it.”

Phillips points to the school’s many business educators who are also seasoned business founders.

“Most of my professors are not just, say, theory professors,” she said. “They are entrepreneurs themselves who have successfully started and exited several companies — some of them, dozens of times.”

Such mentoring components in an academic setting are unique, added Phillips.

“As a founder, that’s hugely beneficial because it allows for a level of understanding and depth of knowledge in the entrepreneur scene that most other programs would not be able to provide.”

A registered nurse, Phillips, has already launched MedicalMatch in Utah and Nevada and is serving approximately 800 clinicians.

From her lengthy health care career as a nurse and an administrator, Phillips comes equipped with an understanding of the medical industry. Now the business savvy she’s adding from the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute is proving invaluable as her company grows.

Phillips also relishes being part of the university’s diverse entrepreneur community. “There’s been a bond within our cohort that is really unmatched.”

Student Shea Markoff sews pants at the University of Utah’s Lassonde Studio in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Go and ‘make stuff happen’

D’Amborsio buys into the state of Utah’s reputation as rich producers of entrepreneurs.

Many Utahns, he noted, learned interpersonal skills that are priceless for would-be business founders while serving Latter-day Saint missions. And the state’s frontier heritage captures the optimism demanded of start-ups.

The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, added Dirks, is a boon for students from all academic disciplines who want to start a business or simply learn how businesses work.

Meanwhile, he added, the University of Utah’s business school commits to every one of its graduates that they will leave with an “entrepreneurial, enterprising mindset,” — and imbued with the confidence needed to venture out and improve their world.

“Not all of our students are going to go out and become entrepreneurs,” said Dirks, “but they will have the mindset that they can go out and make stuff happen.”

The aim of the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute is to offer students an experiential approach to education and develop the entrepreneur’s sensibilities. Business professors will continue to offer classroom instruction. But the next step, said Dirks, is “To Do.”

That’s the best way to learn.

“If you want to know how business works,” he said, “there’s no better way than to go out and start to create.”