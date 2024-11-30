In this video frame grab provided by Sony Pictures Television, "Jeopardy!" contestants Ken Jennings, left, and Nancy Zerg hug after Jennings ended his 74-game winning streak on the show, taped Sept. 7, 2004, at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif. His winnings totaled over $2½ million. Her victory was telecast Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2004.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 30, 2004, “Jeopardy!” fans saw Ken Jennings end his 74-game winning streak as he lost to real estate agent Nancy Zerg.

In truth, the game had been taped in September, but Jennings had to sit on the loss for a couple of months before the world knew.

Still, there is no need to feel sorry for one of Utah’s native sons. Jennings parlayed his run into a fine career in the entertainment industry, authoring books, speaking of his experiences and now hosting the show he rose to fame on. All while maintaining the charm that endears him to his fans.

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings chats with James Holzhauer, Andrew He and Mattea Roach during the semifinals of the Masters tournament. | ABC

The Deseret News has followed Jennings’ career from the start. Twenty years later, here are some delightful articles from colleagues about Jennings, his past, his future, his faith and “Jeopardy!” itself:

In this July 13, 2004, file photo provided by Sony Pictures Television, software developer Ken Jennings from Salt Lake City, Utah, right, poses for a photo with Jeopardy host Alex Trebek on the set of the show in Culver City, Calif. | Sony Pictures Television, File, Associated Press