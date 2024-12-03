The front page of the Deseret News sports section on Dec. 3, 1971, ahead of the very first basketball game in the Marriott Center on BYU's campus in Provo.

On Dec. 3, 1971, Brigham Young University staged its first men’s basketball game in the newly opened, 23,000-seat Marriott Activities Center.

The Cougars picked up the win, with a 78-72 win over a K-State team that featured freshman guard Lon Kruger, who would go on to coach at his alma mater, and also at Florida, Illinois, UNLV and Oklahoma, and in the NBA. The game was a part of a college basketball doubleheader, and drew significant attention.

When it opened, the Marriott was the largest on-campus facility in the nation.

Now known as the Marriott Center, with about 4,000 fewer seats, it is still among the top 10 in the nation. And its student section is loud and engaged, to say the least. It doesn’t hurt that the Cougars have won about 80% of their home games through the years.

In fact, in the last 15 years, the Cougars have won about 90% of their home contests. From 2005 to 2008, the Cougars won 53 straight games at the Marriott Center.

The Marriott Center was dedicated under the direction of President Harold B. Lee, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Feb. 4, 1973, according to an article in the Feb. 10, 1973, Church News. President Lee presided over the ceremonies and his second counselor, President Marion G. Romney, gave the dedicatory prayer.

The arena has hosted commencements through the years, myriad concerts and devotionals, and many other gatherings. In fact, the largest crowd to attend an event at the Marriott Center — 25,875 people — was a devotional gathering featuring church President Gordon B. Hinckley, as the school honored its outgoing university president, Rex E. Lee.

Before moving into the Marriott Center, BYU played its games at the George Albert Smith Fieldhouse from 1951-1971, then coached by Stan Watts.

