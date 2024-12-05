Julie Beenfield of Riverdale carries her mother-in-law’s packages to the counter at the Ogden Main Post Office on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Beenfield’s mother-in-law, Nellie, was mailing homemade Christmas ornaments to her children and grandchildren.

It’s the season for shopping and shipping gifts, and as usual, the U.S. Postal Service says don’t delay in shipping your holiday mail.

This year has already been a busy one, but now it is in full force, Christian Johnston, Postal Service customer relations coordinator, said.

How busy is it? According to the Postal Service, so far, over 2.3 billion pieces of mail and packages have been shipped across the country — and it hasn’t even reached the quarter point of December yet.

Holiday shipping done right

People drop off packages at the Ogden Main Post Office on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Obviously, if you have a Christmas deadline, you do not want to wait; when it comes to shipping, the earlier the better.

Here’s how you do it right:

Pick out the right box.

Double-check that you have the right shipping address down.

Make sure the package is sent out in time.

Want to get it there by Christmas by ground or first class service? Then Dec. 18 is your deadline.

The latest date, sent via priority mail? That would be Dec. 21.

For a full list of dates on shipping and handling in the holidays, visit the U.S. Postal Service website.

Tara VanderSteen measures a package at the Ogden Main Post Office on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A package is boxed up during a press conference at the Ogden Main Post Office on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News