A Salt Lake City police officer squats, his gun drawn, next to a shooting victim inside the Trolley Square Mall, on Feb. 12, 2007. Six people, including the gunman, died from the shooting.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Feb. 12, 2007, a man with a shotgun ran into Salt Lake City’s Trolley Square and fired multiple shots, killing five people and hitting multiple other victims before he was killed, according to Deseret News coverage of the event, using police reports and eyewitness accounts.

As the story unfolded, “Salt Lake City Police Detective Robin Snyder confirmed the shooter was dead and that several people were in critical condition at area hospitals,” according to the coverage, written by a team of reporters on the scene and in the newsroom.

Print, radio and television coverage of the mass shooting shook Salt Lake City. Trolley Square is a well-known landmark, and most Utahns could envision how the incident unfolded based on news descriptions. Where it happened. How people must have felt.

The shooting occurred two months before the Virginia Tech shootings. Five years before Aurora, Colorado, and Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut. It had been eight years almost to the day since the shooting in Columbine High School in Colorado.

Flowers held up by police tape were left as a tribute to the victims of the shooting spree the day after the massacre at Trolley Square on Feb. 12, 2007. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret Morning News

As the days and weeks followed, the Deseret News coverage transitioned from recapping the incident and tallying the damage, to covering the funerals of those were killed and attempting to put the incident in perspective. Some of the best articles have been told through the eyes of those who experienced it:

