Volunteer Grace Wagstaff plays with Misty, a 10-year-old female who is good with kids, at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City is offering “the best blind date ever,” where people can come by on Friday to pick up an animal to spend Valentine's weekend with.

KEY POINTS Best Friends Animal Society is offering "the best blind date ever" for Valentine's Day where people can bring an animal home for the weekend.

One of the dogs available for the weekend is Misty, a 10-year-old pit bull/terrier mix rescued from Los Angeles.

The shelter is also holding an adoption event on Saturday and all adoption fees are waived for the weekend.

Anyone looking for some extra love and cuddles from a furry friend this Valentine’s Day weekend can bring home a dog or a cat for a sleepover.

Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City is offering “the best blind date ever,” in which people can come by on Friday to pick up an animal to spend the weekend with.

“It’s a lot of love and cuddles that, you know, can bring a lot of joy to not just one individual, but to a household,” said Jackie McKay with Best Friends Animal Society.

This is the first year that the shelter is holding this type of event for Valentine’s Day, but it has done similar events for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We love to have animals that are in our program in homes, because they tend to thrive more, and when animals are thriving in a home environment, it’s a lot easier for us to get them adopted and placed into loving homes,” McKay said.

Sneezy, an 8-month-old male tabby, is pictured at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

How does the program work?

For the Valentine’s Day pet sleepovers, Best Friends encourages people to just walk in; it is not necessary to call or email beforehand. Animals can be picked up for their sleepovers between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday.

The animals that are picked on Valentine’s Day can be brought back to the center on Saturday or Sunday. Best Friends will also provide everything needed to take care of the dog or cat for the weekend, including food, beds, kennels, toys and leashes.

When someone comes to pick up an animal for the weekend, specialists will help them find the right dog or cat for their needs and wants. The specialists will help people find animals with the right temperament, and ones that are great with kids for families who participate.

“We want you to come in and actually meet your match, and we want to set you and the animal up for success, because our end goal is to get these animals adopted,“ McKay said.

Taking a dog or cat home for Valentine’s weekend does not cost anything and the process of picking up the animal takes about an hour.

“If you’re a single person, it’s great for you. You’re not going to spend Valentine’s Day alone, you’re going to have this fluffy dog cuddling with you in your bed,” McKay said.

It is also a fun option for families, because it is something different to do for the holiday and provides something fun for the family to do together.

“I think the best blind date ever is really a cool event for anybody,” McKay added.

People look at cats that are available for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City is offering “the best blind date ever,” where people can come by on Friday to pick up an animal to spend the weekend with. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

What animals are available for Valentine’s Day sleepover?

One of the animals available for a sleepover this weekend is Misty, a mixed-breed terrier/pit bull who is around 10 years old.

“She is a lover, and she is the chubbiest, cutest thing ever,” McKay said. “She loves her humans. She loves to lay on a bed.”

Misty is one of the animals that Best Friends brought over from Los Angeles. When the fires were burning in Southern California, the organization transferred animals from partner shelters in the area to Utah. Another dog from LA that will be available for the week is Zoom.

There is also Hopscotch, a lab mix who is “looking to bring love home.”

One of the cats available is Fancy, “who loves, you know, chin scratches and purrs and loves cat treats and loves to sunbathe laying on a bed.”

Best Friends also received 28 small-breed dogs from a partner shelter earlier in the week and those who aren’t already being fostered will be available this weekend. The shelter also has some kittens that will be available as well.

Best Friends Valentine’s weekend adoption event

Along with the fostering opportunity this weekend, Best Friends is also holding an adoption event on Saturday at the IFA in Riverton.

At the event, people will be able to meet, play with and cuddle with a variety of animals that are up for adoption. The event will also have a cuddle lounge, a kissing booth, food and giveaways.

The animals at the adoption event will be able to be taken home that day.

“We let people come into IFA and cuddle these animals all day long,” McKay said. “If they want to adopt an animal that day, they can take that animal home with them right there after they scan the adoption paperwork.”

Best Friends is also waiving adoption fees throughout the weekend from Friday to Monday.

Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Fostering with Best Friends

“Fostering is so important to our organization, because it really helps us let these animals thrive,” McKay said.

McKay said they typically don’t keep very many animals in their facility at a time because they try to have as many animals in foster homes as possible.

Just like with the weekend stays, when an animal is fostered from Best Friends, the shelter provides all the needed supplies.

“We are so lucky that the community in Utah is super generous, and they give their time and their home,” McKay said. “They open up their home to these animals.”