On Feb. 17, 1926, an avalanche of snow, rocks and timber barreled down Doty Gulch and Sap Gulch in Bingham Canyon, destroying businesses and burying homes and a boarding house. After all was tallied, 75 people were buried, 40 were killed. Accounts of the final numbers still vary.

The mountains bordering the east side of the Salt Lake Valley had many reports of deadly avalanches through the years; one historian noted that the tiny town of Alta became known as the “home of the avalanche.”

But this was Bingham, on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley. More than a foot of heavy snow fell on the slopes the day before and an avalanche of snow, rocks and timber slid down the mountain.

The avalanche was reported from coast-to-coast, with archives showing stories in The New York Times and along the West Coast. The Deseret News covered the avalanche and search for survivors for days and weeks. Just imagine — 99 years ago — reading these headlines each day:

Feb. 17

“Bingham slide buries 100; storm halts Salt Lake mail airplanes; drifts block highways leading to cities”

“Whole families trapped; face death by fire”

“Snowslide victims list”

Feb. 18

“Three snowslides hit other Utah towns; 150 bound by avalanche in Alta District”

“200 homeless search for loved ones in slide; Bingham fears new disaster, sentries posted”

“Mayor calls relief meet for sufferers”

“Scores at school orphaned when homes go down”

“Plan combination of slide relief moves with Dern at head”

Feb. 19

“Bingham victims tell escape stories”

“State relief board formed for disaster”

“One of family survives slide”

“Unmailed note sends tears to rescuers as comb snowslide”

The last headline catches the eye:

“HIGHLAND BOY MINE, BINGHAM, Utah — An unmailed letter found in the snow today carried a poignant note of added tragedy in almost wiping out of the Van Newland family,” the article read.

“The note was addressed to Mrs. Ruth Flacher, of 2250 Clifton Avenue, Chicago, written by her sister, Alice, who lies in the hospital at Bingham, still hysterical from shock today, the only survivor of the Bingham members of her family. Her father and mother, her sister Elsie, 10, and her brother Leonard, 15, were killed. He own escape was miraculous.

“The girl had evidently written the note to her sister the night before, intending to mail it in the morning.

“But in the morning the avalanche came.”

