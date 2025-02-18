The front page of the Deseret News sports section on Feb. 20, 2001, two days after the deadly final-lap crash involving Dale Earnhardt Sr. at the Daytona 500 shocked the racing world.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Feb. 18, 2001, auto racing star Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500; he was 49.

The Daytona 500 is a big deal to race fans, with drivers competing every year for the top NASCAR prize. William Bryan made it look easy on Monday, winning his second straight Daytona, but all the stars want the checkered flag, and the race is known for its wild finishes.

Richard Petty won seven Daytona 500s, and although Earnhardt won 34 times at Daytona Speedway, he only had one win in the Great American Race.

This 1995 file photo shows Dale Earnhardt in victory lane after winning the International Race of Champions in Daytona Beach, Fla. | Terry Renna, File, Associated Press

But No. 34 was always close, with an aggressive driving style. He may be the most famous NASCAR star of them all, with nicknames as the “Intimidator,” the “Man in Black” and “Ironhead.” When son Dale Jr. started racing in 1999, he became known as Dale Sr.

On that day in 2001, according to race accounts, Earnhardt crashed on the last turn of the last lap vying for third place at the front of a tight five-car pack. In front of him, Michael Waltrip held off Dale Earnhardt Jr. for what should have been the biggest moment in the short history of Dale Earnhardt Inc.

On the turn, with 195,000 watching on, Earnhardt’s car was bumped and fishtailed slightly and briefly slid to its left, down toward the infield, before suddenly swinging back to the right and cutting across traffic at a sharp angle. He hit the wall headfirst. Another race car crashed into the passenger side of his car.

Earnhardt had to be cut from his battered car and was taken to Halifax Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead of head injuries.

Fans say it is the worst day in stock car racing history. He will always be remembered, and perhaps additionally so because it forced the industry to improve auto racing safety across the board.

A few years ago, The Associated Press interviewed 12 veteran contributors to the industry on topics ranging from the most memorable race to key challenges ahead. With the death of NASCAR’s toughest star from a basilar skull fracture, Earnhardt’s crash was picked as the most pivotal moment in NASCAR history.

There are but a few instances in any sport where tragedy stands at the forefront of most fans’ minds. There are no grainy replays or second-hand stories passed down about the event. The clip is just a click away on any device.

The safety upgrades include safer barriers, the mandate HANS device — a head-and-neck restraint, and redesigned cars.

Per reports, NASCAR has yet to have another death in the series since Earnhardt was killed.

