“Horizon: An American Saga 2” crew prepares for filming on location near St. George.

Utah has long been a great destination for filming movies, and the trend will continue in 2025 with Academy Award-winning director Martin McDonagh joining the fun.

The Utah Film Commission announced Friday five films were approved for state film incentives by the Utah Board of Tourism Development.

It's anticipated the productions will have an economic impact of $12.6 million and produce more than 400 new jobs while filming in Grand, Salt Lake, San Juan, Summit and Wasatch counties, according to the Utah Film Commission.

The first film, "Wild Horse Nine," was approved for a Rural Utah Film Incentive and will be directed by McDonagh, known for award-winning films "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

McDonagh's thriller will star John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Parker Posey, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Waits and will be produced by Blueprint Pictures, Searchlight Pictures and Film4.

"Utah's vast, cinematic landscapes and striking quality of light make it the perfect setting for 'Wild Horse Nine,'" said producer Anita Overland. "Beyond its scenery, Utah's highly skilled and professional crew base made the decision to film here an easy one. We look forward to bringing 'Wild Horse Nine' to life in this extraordinary setting."

"Zeus," an action-adventure film from "The Lone Ranger" producer Eric McLeod, was also approved for a Rural Utah Film Incentive.

"In our search for a breathtaking backdrop to capture pivotal moments of the film, we found the perfect locations in Utah," McLeod said.

The film "(Saint) Peter" was approved for a Utah Motion Picture Incentive.

"Having grown up in Salt Lake City until I was 12, the state of Utah is very dear to my heart. '(Saint) Peter' is a story about the life of a young 14-year-old boy, and as I envisioned it, I couldn't help but picture the locations from my childhood," said director Josh Klausner. "Through our location scouts, we've found such richness in the architecture and landscape, which will add so much character to the world of our movie."

Lastly, two Hallmark productions from local producer David Wulf were approved. The films will be titled “Christmas on Duty” and “Home Turf.”