A judge on Friday denied TikTok’s request to dismiss a case filed by Utah over allegations the company knowingly profits off child sexual exploitation.

In the lawsuit, Utah Division of Consumer Protection vs. TikTok, filed in June 2024, the state alleges TikTok is aware its livestream feature allows young users to be sexually exploited, with the allegations based on internal studies and admissions by employees.

“TikTok’s design tactics encourage and allow it to profit from crime and the sexual exploitation of children,” the suit states. “These deceptive and unconscionable practices violate Utah’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and harm Utah’s consumers.”

TikTok tried to get the case dismissed, but on Friday, 3rd District Court Judge Coral Sanchez denied the request.

“Protecting Utah children from exploitation and the harms that TikTok knowingly inflicts upon them is one of my highest priorities as attorney general,” Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said in a press release, responding to news of the dismissal. “I am grateful for the court’s decision that allows Utah’s lawsuit against TikTok to move forward, helping us protect young people from sexual exploitation. This decision will help me in my fight to protect and defend Utah children.”

About the case, a TikTok spokesperson previously said, “TikTok has industry-leading policies and measures to help protect the safety and well-being of teens. Creators must be at least 18 years old before they can go LIVE, and their account must meet a follower requirement. We immediately revoke access to features if we find accounts that do not meet our age requirements.”

Other states have also raised safety concerns about TikTok

Over the past few years, attorneys general across the country have tried to address safety concerns associated with children and teens using social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. In a joint letter signed and sent in 2022 by 44 AGs to the two online platforms, the attorneys warned of “online dangers including cyberbullying, drug use and sexual predation” that children are allegedly subjected to while using the apps.

Utah filed its first lawsuit against TikTok in October 2023. In that consumer protection suit, the state alleged TikTok was aware its social media app was addictive via features such as the algorithm and push notifications.

About that suit, a TikTok spokesperson previously said, “TikTok has industry-leading safeguards for young people, including an automatic 60-minute time limit for users under 18 and parental controls for teen accounts. We will continue to work to keep our community safe by tackling industry-wide challenges.”