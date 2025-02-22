In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the United States ice hockey team rushes toward goalie Jim Craig after their 4-3 upset win over the Soviet Union in the semifinal round of the XIII Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y

American hockey fans might be licking their wounds today, not 48 hours since losing to Canada in overtime in the 4 Nations Face-off final, but on Feb. 22, 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviet Union, 4-3.

The win was unexpected ... and inspirational ... and culminated two days later when the U.S. team went on to win the gold medal with a 4-2 victory over Finland.

Even today, what sports fan hasn’t mimicked announcer Al Michaels at least once in a pickup game: “Do you believe in miracles. Yes.”

U.S., Swedish, and Soviet teams lined up to receive their Olympic gold, bronze, and silver medals, Lake Placid, N.Y., on Feb. 24, 1980. The U.S. team is in the blue uniforms. | Associated Press

Most Americans know the story, or the Hollywood version at least. Team USA was not a favorite in the 1980 Olympics, but found a way to make it to the semifinals. Characters like Herb Brooks, Mike Eruzione and Jim Craig became household names for years after, as the Americans came from behind to defeat the mighty Russian squad and advance.

Who remembers the images of goalie Craig, draped in the American flag as fans chant “USA! USA!”

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the 1980 Olympics, the “Miracle on Ice,” and how members of that team inspired the U.S. in the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City:

The 1980 USA "Miracle on Ice" Olympic gold medal hockey team had a reunion during the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City. The squad helped light the Olympic Cauldron to open the Games. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News