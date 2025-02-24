Goblin Valley State Park is pictured in April 2016. Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, joined Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum this past weekend to finalize the transfer of nearly 100,000 acres of federal land, which spans multiple counties and impacts areas like the San Rafael Swell and Goblin Valley State Park.

KEY POINTS A long-awaited land transfer of nearly 100,000 acres of federal land to state and local entities is officially complete.

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, first introduced the Emery County lands bill in 2018 as a representative.

The land spans multiple counties and impacts areas like the San Rafael Swell and Goblin Valley State Park.

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah joined Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum this past weekend to finalize the transfer of nearly 100,000 acres of federal land, an effort that has been in the making for seven years.

The ceremonial signing on Saturday include acting Bureau of Land Management Director Jon Raby and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to finalize the Emery County Public Land Management Act, a transfer that is expected to generate millions for Utah schools.

The signing marks the final step in implementing the actions laid out in the Emery County Land Bill of 2018, allowing the agreed-upon land exchanges between the BLM and the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration to proceed.

What it means

Curtis said the transfer of federal land to local entities is the largest in the state’s history.

“For too long, decisions about our land have been dictated by Washington instead of the people who know it best. With this transfer, we are empowering local communities, ensuring responsible stewardship, and unlocking new economic opportunities that will strengthen our schools and directly benefit kids in Utah.”

Added Raby: “This mutually beneficial land exchange benefits Utah and the entire country by advancing American energy production, supporting local jobs and economies, and improving the recreation experience on Utah’s iconic landscapes,” he said. “Not only will the BLM’s management of world class recreation opportunities be improved, but this action will help the state of Utah play a critical role in President Trump’s initiative to unleash American energy resources.”

The Emery County Land Bill was introduced by then-Rep. Curtis and Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, which Curtis’ office said seemed insurmountable because of the contentious nature of public land management in Utah and the varied interests among conservationists, recreationists, local officials, and industry stakeholders.

The bill was ultimately signed into law in 2019 as part of the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, a sweeping bipartisan lands package that secured broad support in Congress.

“People said this kind of compromise couldn’t be done — that Utah’s public lands debate was too divisive and that the stakeholders would never agree,” Curtis said. “But we proved them wrong. Emery County showed that when local leaders, conservationists, industry, and recreationists come together, we can find common ground that benefits everyone. This bill should serve as a role model for solving Utah’s public lands challenges.”

The finalization of the agreement also involved the work and coordination of the Utah Trust Lands Administration.

“It has taken over five years and countless hours by dedicated trust lands employees to see this act through,” said Michelle E. McConkie, executive director of the independent agency. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done and excited for the opportunities it will bring to our state.”

The exchange involves 18 counties and over 89,000 acres conveyed to the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration, the state agency constitutionally mandated to generate revenue for public schools and other important state entities.

“The land we are picking up from the federal government is a massive benefit for Utah,” said Chris Fausett, managing director of the surface resources group at the agency.

“This land has a major energy-producing potential and contains deposits of critical minerals. It will help us secure Utah’s energy future while providing much-needed economic development opportunities in rural Utah.”

The agreement:

Establishes the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area to highlight and expand recreational activities in the area.

Creates the Jurassic National Monument to protect and celebrate one of the world’s most significant dinosaur fossil sites.

Expands Goblin Valley State Park to enhance the visitor experience and improve park facilities.

Establishes targeted conservation designations for certain lands and waters throughout Emery County to ensure responsible stewardship and preservation.

The public and state lands are located across 18 counties in Utah: Beaver, Carbon, Emery, Grand, Iron, Juab, Kane, Millard, Rich, San Juan, Sevier, Summit, Tooele, Uintah, Utah, Wasatch, Washington and Wayne counties. The conveyed parcels are estimated to contain 32 million tons of recoverable coal, 2.5 million barrels of oil, and 25.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas. These parcels may also support housing development, outdoor recreation, livestock grazing, and the extraction of critical minerals.

The Southern Utah Wilderness Association praised the exchange.

“The Dingell Act Land Exchange will result in stronger protections for the outstanding San Rafael Swell in southern Utah. It ensures the long-term protection of designated wilderness areas in Emery County — federal public lands that will no longer be at risk from the threat of development and inconsistent management that comes with a checkerboard pattern of state and federal land ownership,” said Travis Hammill, the D.C. director for SUWA.