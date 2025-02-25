The front page of the Deseret News on Feb. 26, 1964, reporting on and offering commentary on Cassius Clay's upset win over Sonny Liston in a heavyweight boxing title bout.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Feb. 25, 1964, a 22-year-old Muhammad Ali, then Cassius Clay, became world heavyweight boxing champion for the first time as he defeated Sonny Liston in Miami Beach, Florida.

And oh boy, was it an upset.

The story

On the day of the fight, front page headlines were somber and typical in the Deseret News. A jet liner had crashed near New Orleans with all onboard feared dead. The U.S. House of Representatives had passed a big tax cut, the U.S. was dealing with problems in Russia and Cuba, and Jimmy Hoffa — yes, that Jimmy Hoffa — testified about price fixing in a Tennessee courtroom.

In the sports section, however, it was all boxing, all the time.

The headlines on the day of the fight all but predicted a win for the popular Liston, with a bulletin item that Clay had been fined for causing a disturbance at the weigh-in:

“At last! Liston gets chance to zip Clay lip,” with a captioned photo of Liston labeled ”... and still champion (?)”

“Facts, figures on big bout”

“Segregated seating shuts theater doors”

It seemed like the fight would be a cakewalk for the defending champion.

The front page of the Deseret News sports section on Feb. 25, 1964, the day of the Sonny Liston-Cassius Clay heavyweight title bout in Florida.

The fight and furor

While Clay was just making a name for himself as the greatest of all time, this early fight ranks as one of the most controversial in history. Was it the fight of the century?

Clay, who was an 8-to-1 underdog, won in a major upset, when the champion gave up at the opening of the seventh round.

Clay, who soon embraced Islam and changed his name to Muhammad Ali, had predicted he would “float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.”

The headlines in the sports headlines the next day were overwhelming, as every single story on the cover was about the fight:

“Incredible Cassius is champ, but ...”

“Fightdom’s dramatic ‘upset’ of the century — in three acts”

“But it looked so phony”

“Florida probe is promised on ‘surpriser’”

“Cass th’ Lip is louder, longer”

“Phoenix paper protests fight”

More than a year later, the two fought in Lewiston, Maine, which Ali won with a first-round knockout. The infamous “phantom punch,” as well as a botched count by the referee, aroused suspicions of a fix and have been subject to debate ever since.

