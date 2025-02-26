One of two men accused of racing on I-15 in Utah County with speeds over 100 mph was arrested Tuesday.

A Springville police officer was driving an unmarked patrol car on southbound I-15 near Vineyard on Tuesday when he spotted two Toyota Supras.

"The vehicles both continuously sped, weaving between dense traffic and revving their engines at one another," according to a police booking affidavit.

After "driving erratically for approximately two miles," one Supra got into the HOV lane and the other in an adjacent lane. The drivers continued to rev their engines as they traveled side-by-side going the speed limit, the affidavit states.

"After a few moments of revving their engines, both vehicles began rapidly accelerating, increasing their speed. I attempted to pace the vehicles. However, my unmarked police car's speed is governed at 111 mph. Each vehicle quickly pulled away," the arresting officer wrote.

The speed of the Supra in the HOV lane was estimated at 117 mph. The officer turned on his emergency lights and siren and pulled the vehicle over. A 25-year-old Orem man was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of reckless driving, exhibition driving and going more than 100 mph.

A search for the second driver continued Wednesday.