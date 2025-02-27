The front page of the Deseret News on Feb. 28, 1972, as President Richard Nixon's trip to China came to a close.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Feb. 27, 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai issued the Shanghai Communique, which called for normalizing relations between their countries, at the conclusion of Nixon’s historic visit to China.

Nixon made one of the most significant foreign visits in U.S. history when he traveled to the People’s Republic of China on Feb. 21-28, 1972, ending two-plus decades of no communication or diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The trip — at the height of the Cold War — included public events every day, lots of high level meetings between diplomats and a week of evening photo opportunities. Americans were treated to nightly reports of the day’s happenings. Coverage was a strong presence in the Deseret News and most newspapers.

Some call it the trip that changed the world. Some would say relations are no better now than they were before the 1972 trip.

One big part — perhaps the best part — of the trip was a couple of pandas.

Panda diplomacy

While China used giant pandas for diplomatic means as early as 1941, it became common practice in the 1950s and ’60s. Historians count that between 1957 and 1983, 24 pandas were given as gifts to nine nations as gestures of friendship.

When President Nixon and the first lady visited China in 1972, Mao Zedong promised to send two pandas to an American zoo. In exchange, Nixon gave two musk oxen to the Chinese as a gift. The mutual gifts illustrated the growing diplomatic relationship between China and the United States at the time.

Pat Nixon donated the pandas to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., where she welcomed them in an official ceremony. Over 20,000 people visited the pandas the first day they were on display, and an estimated 1.1 million visitors came to see them the first year they were in the United States.

Here are some articles from Deseret News archives on Nixon’s trip to China and how the two countries have fared since:

Then-President Richard Nixon, right, is serious-faced as he eats with chopsticks next to then-Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in Shanghai on Feb. 28, 1972. At the height of the Cold War, Nixon flew into communist China's center of power for a visit that over time would transform U.S.-China relations and China's position in the world in ways that were unimaginable at the time.

Then-first lady Pat Nixon watches behind him as U.S. President Richard Nixon shakes hands with a Chinese girl in Beijing on Feb. 24, 1972, during his tour of historic sites of the Chinese capital.

The National Zoo's giant pandas, Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing, play in their yard in Washington, April 20, 1974. Beijing gifted the pair of pandas to the U.S. following President Richard Nixon's historic visit to China in 1972 and then to countries such as Japan, France, the U.K., and Germany over the next decade. | Anonymous