The Utah Board of Higher Education on Wednesday voted unanimously to appoint Shane Smeed as the 19th president of Utah Tech University.

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Board of Higher Education on Wednesday voted unanimously to appoint Shane Smeed as the 19th president of Utah Tech University.

“Our new president will lead Utah Tech as we come together and as we work to support this growth,” said Deven Macdonald, second vice chair of the Utah Tech board of trustees.

Shane Smeed, the 19th president of Utah Tech University, is pictured. | Utah Tech University

The Utah Board of Higher Education interviewed all three candidates — Philip Cavalier, Steven Hafen and Smeed — for several hours on Wednesday before eventually deciding on Smeed.

Smeed, a Utah native, has served as president of Park University in Missouri since November 2020 and brings over 25 years of experience in higher education to the new role.

“We are so honored, so humbled to be part of this great legacy that’s here, this great heritage that’s here in St. George with Utah Tech University,” Smeed said. “I look forward to really helping to advance the great work that’s already being done.”

Throughout the hiring process, Smeed said he could feel Utah Tech’s momentum.

“It’s already here. If I can come in as leader — as president of this university — to lock arm-in-arm with each of you, to ensure that we only continue on this great momentum,” Smeed said.

Macdonald said the search process included an 11-member committee narrowing down candidates from a “very large pool of qualified applicants.”

On Monday, the three finalists participated in a public forum where they answered questions from Utah Tech faculty, staff and students, as well as community members.

Ultimately, Smeed was the choice to lead Utah Tech into the future.

“You have my commitment ... to make sure that I will hold every single day with great honor. I will lead with great integrity. I will lead with great charity and all of this, for the betterment of our students,” Smeed said. “I love this institution. This is a special time. This is a special occasion and may we continue to be blessed with all of the great things that are happening in this amazing place called Utah Tech University.”