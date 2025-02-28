The 4077th reunites in a "MASH: 30th Anniversary Reunion Special" in 2002. Clockwise from left: Mike Farrell as Captain B.J. Hunnicut, William Christopher as Father Francis Mulcahy, Jamie Farr as Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger, David Ogden Stiers as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III, Loretta Swit as Head Nurse Major Margaret Houlihan, Alan Alda as Captain Benjamin Franklin Pierce, Harry Morgan as Colonel Sherman T. Potter. The show had its series finale on Feb. 28, 1983.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Feb. 28, 1983, the final episode of the television series “M*A*S*H” aired; nearly 106 million viewers saw the finale, which remains the most-watched episode of any U.S. television series to date.

The 2½-hour episode, titled “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” ended the show’s amazing run. The show, of course, lives on in reruns and binges and digital collections. News reports indicate the episode was written by eight collaborators, including series star Alan Alda, who was the director.

For more than 25 years it was the most-watched single broadcast in television history. Better than “Friends.” More than “Seinfeld.” It is now usually eclipsed by the Super Bowl.

The show was all about the Korean War and the exploits of the U.S. Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, or MASH unit 4077. Can you recognize the show’s theme song in four notes?

Who was your favorite character? My family loved Radar O’Reilly.

What was your favorite episode? The Spam Lamb. Adam’s Ribs. Any time Col. Flagg appeared.

The show was popular in Utah and for many years was a 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. staple following the KSL news broadcasts. Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the show and its characters:

“Actress Loretta Swit says “M*A*S*H” cast still ‘family’ 35 years after its record-breaking finale”

“`M*A*S*H’ leaving Ch. 5 for Ch. 13″

“No cameras, but 144th’s `M*A*S*H’ in operation”

In this 1976 handout photo, Harry Morgan poses on the set of his television show "MASH." | Associated Press

“‘M.A.S.H.’ star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease”

“`M*A*S*H’ actor honored for promotion values”

“‘M-A-S-H’ star Harry Morgan dies at age 96″

“TV questions and answers: Facts about ‘M*A*S*H’”

“‘M*A*S*H’ sequel was a big flop”

“‘MASH’ filmmaker says he hates series”

“Army prepares to sound taps on long era of MASH hospitals”