State Route 92 is closed near Provo Canyon after four vehicles slid off the road and into a small river next to the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

SUNDANCE — State Route 92, which runs between Provo Canyon and Sundance Mountain Resort, was closed Thursday afternoon due to multiple crashes.

The road was very slick, causing some vehicles to slide off the roadway and into a small river nearby, said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cam Roden. While UHP initially reported four vehicles slid into the water, North Fork Fire Chief Dave Marsella said later, however, that only two vehicles had crashed into the water.

Marsella said there were two additional crashes in the area, but all injuries were minor.

Roden added that medical and snowplow units responded. He said the crashes were “more on the Provo Canyon side.”

The road reopened about 4 p.m., but the Utah Department of Transportation says to expect residual delays.