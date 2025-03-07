Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, takes off “Utah” glasses during the Utah Legislature’s General Session in the The House of Representatives Chamber at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 3, 2025.

KEY POINTS Rep. Jordan Teuscher wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal explaining context behind HB267. The Deseret News spoke to him about it.

Teuscher started working on legislation focusing on public labor unions in 2022 and introduced similar bills in 2023 and 2024.

After trying to work toward but unable to reach a compromise, the Legislature went forward with a complete ban on public sector collective bargaining.

A bill banning public sector collective bargaining was one of the most controversial bills of the 2025 session, but the bill sponsor, Rep. Jordan Teuscher shared that this bill has been a work in progress for years.

HB267 was signed by Gov. Spencer Cox on Feb. 14, and last week Teuscher, R-South Jordan, had an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal which described what his negotiations with public labor unions, specifically the Utah Education Association, looked like.

After the op-ed ran, Teuscher offered context and background on HB267 and his thoughts on public labor unions to the Deseret News.

In the op-ed, Teuscher specifically called out certain actions of the Utah Education Association, one of the biggest advocates against HB267. He said the union went back on promises made and was difficult to work with.

In response to what Teuscher wrote, the UEA told the Deseret News they disagreed with Teuscher’s characterizations of the negotiations, adding they didn’t make the promises he said they did.

What led to HB267

Teuscher said the path to introducing HB267 started after he worked with the UEA and other unions while running a bill on curriculum transparency in schools. During that time he said he recognized issues with the public labor unions that he wanted to address.

“As I dived into it, learned more about how collective bargaining worked and how you have some districts that have 25% of members of the union that get to speak for 100% of everyone, and they have this monopoly in collective bargaining, I thought, ‘this is wrong,’” Teuscher said.

During the 2023 session, he introduced HB241, which focused on the financial side of public labor unions. Teuscher said he introduced that bill late in the session to gauge reactions and to see how he could move forward with similar legislation in the future.

Teuscher returned in 2024 with HB285, which addressed collective bargaining as well as payroll deductions.

“It had the recertification provision in it that said, in order to collective bargain, you have to have at least 50% of the members of the employee class be members of the union,” Teuscher said.

Many unions were against the bill. Teuscher said he had the votes to pass the bill a year ago but after feedback from stakeholders and conversations with leadership, he decided to pull the bill as a measure of good faith.

Along with negotiations for pulling HB285, Teuscher said the UEA agreed to stay neutral on Amendment A — a constitutional amendment that would have expanded how the income tax could be used — and he believed collaboration would be better than confrontation.

“We were wrong. The moment the legislative session ended, the UEA reneged. Not only did it oppose the amendment, it also filed a lawsuit to remove it from the November ballot. The union exploited our good faith,” Teuscher wrote for The Wall Street Journal.

In a statement to the Deseret News the UEA said they never agreed to be neutral on Amendment A.

Over the interim, he worked on preparing a new bill focused on public labor unions and collective bargaining, which became HB267. Teuscher said he told the unions he would be putting together a new bill for 2025, but that it had nothing to do with Amendment A and what happened in 2024.

He said one reason he chose to address public sector collective bargaining completely with HB267 is because he heard from teachers who said that even with unions who have a majority of employees as members, there were still people who weren’t able to have their voices heard.

He said he also decided during the interim that he didn’t believe he could work well with the UEA.

“I’ve tried working with the UEA. ...It doesn’t get me anywhere. They’re not a good faith actor. We saw what they did at the end of the session. They made promises during the session on Amendment A and completely reneged on that promise,” Teuscher said.

In the statement sent to the Deseret News the UEA responded to claims made by Teuscher in his Wall Street Journal piece.

“It was disheartening to see Rep. Jordan Teuscher use a national platform to misrepresent the Utah Education Association’s (UEA) positions on Constitutional Amendment A and the 2025 labor bill. Utahns deserve honest discussions, not misleading claims that attempt to undermine those who serve our communities every day,” read the statement from the UEA.

As the bill made its way through the Legislature, some referred to HB267 as Teuscher’s “revenge bill” against the UEA.

But, Teuscher said, “I’ve been working on this issue for a really long time, and trying to get the right policy in place. Just because they’ve been a bad actor isn’t the reason that we’re running this bill now.”

What the negotiations over HB267 looked like

When HB267 was first introduced at the start of the session there was immediate backlash. Hundreds of public employees opposed to the bill filled multiple overflow rooms. Other lawmakers said they had heard more about HB267 from their constituents than any other bill.

Because of this reaction, Teuscher said he worked with the unions to try to come to a compromise. The original version of the bill completely banned collective bargaining, and after negotiations, Teuscher published a substitute to the bill that would allow collective bargaining if a majority of employees were members of the bargaining unit.

“You know, no one worked harder to try to get to that compromise. And I truly believe that. I mean, how many meetings, late night meetings we had with labor unions in this room trying to get to somewhere or phone calls or whatever,” Teuscher said.

When the substitute was first decided on, Teuscher said he had eight major public labor unions in the state neutral on the bill, but then after the substitute was introduced some of the unions took back their support. He said he heard some of them reneged because their national parent organizations asked them to.

The bill was sitting in the Senate while Teuscher and others were working towards a compromise. After the compromise did not work out, the Senate decided to go ahead and pass the original version of the bill to completely ban public sector collective bargaining.

The UEA told the Deseret News that they believe they honored their commitment to be neutral on the changes made to HB267.

Teuscher’s message to the Republican Party

In his interview with the Deseret News, Teuscher expressed concern that the Republican Party is becoming friendlier with public sector unions, referencing Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, working on legislation to expand unions’ powers and the Teamsters speaking at the Republican Convention.

This concern is what led him write the piece for The Wall Street Journal.

“I’m like, guys, this is not the direction that we should be going as a party, and so I felt like it was important to share that message nationally,” Teuscher said.

What does HB267 do?

HB267 will prohibit public sector collective bargaining. Collective bargaining is when an employer and a union come together to negotiate a contract for employees.

The bill also provides professional liability insurance that teachers would be able to opt into. Teuscher also submitted a Request for Appropriations that would give the state government the option to pay for part of these insurance policies for teachers.

Now that the bill has been signed it will go into effect on July 1, 2025.

“What it doesn’t do is it doesn’t affect the relationship between any employer or employee in the state that wants to identify with a union, join a union, pay union dues, participate in a union, do union activity,” Teuscher said.