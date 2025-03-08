Residents were evacuated from a Midvale apartment complex Saturday after the Unified Fire Authority says a bathroom ceiling fan caught fire.

An apartment building in Midvale caught fire Saturday just after midnight, damaging a number of units and forcing evacuations.

Firefighters were dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to the Calaveras Apartments at 7940 S. Main Street, adjacent to the Midvale Precinct of the Unified Police Department, according to Kelly Bird, of the Unified Fire Authority.

Police and first responders saw heavy smoke and began evacuating all 36 units of the building, calling for the Red Cross of Utah to help with displaced tenants, Bird said, with units from Sandy, West Jordan, Draper, and South Salt Lake helping.

Authorities don't know, as of Saturday morning, how many units were occupied or how many residents were displaced

No one was injured, but three units were damaged by fire with smoke damage across many of the units, and the bottom 12 units were flooded after a water line appeared to have ruptured.

According to Bird, the fire likely started in the ceiling fan of a bathroom, spreading through the ceiling and walls into the two apartments above it. No details were given on the estimated cost of damages or the timeline for residents to return to the affected apartments.