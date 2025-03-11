Concertgoers watch the Together in Christ Concert at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. The concert kicked off the Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference.

Utah stands out in a recent study from Ownerly, a real estate database that explored the best cities for singles.

In the study, Ownerly collected and analyzed data from cities across the U.S.

By zooming in on factors like dating trends, job opportunities and affordability, researchers worked to determine which would be the best ones for singles to live in.

Here are Ownerly’s rankings.

Utah dominates the charts

On Ownerly’s list of the top 10 best cities for singles in 2025, Utah appeared not once, not twice, but three times.

Here’s the full list.

Grantsville, Utah Clute, Texas Washington Terrace, Utah Milton-Freewater, Oregon Whitestown, Indiana Willard, Missouri Jerome, Idaho Sunset, Utah Farmington, Arkansas Fort Stockton, Texas

Downton Grantsville is pictured on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News

And those weren’t the only wins for the Beehive State.

Ownerly also explored the best urban cities for singles and put six Utah cities in the top 10: Kaysville (No. 2), Lehi (No. 3), American Fork (No. 4), Cedar City (No. 7), Eagle Mountain (No. 8) and Tooele (No. 10).

Ownerly states that these urban cities are great places for singles due to their strong job markets, larger populations, and packed social calendars.

What makes Utah so special?

If you’re familiar with these Utah cities, you’re either impressed or alarmed. Why did Ownerly like Utah so much?

Ownerly used nine different factors to build its list. Its researchers believe these are the biggest things to look for when deciding where to live as a single person:

Single population growth

Income growth assessment

Housing affordability

Sex ratio

Rent affordability

Median age comparison

Home value growth

Comprehensive final ranking

Online dating

Grantsville is a good choice because it has “the tranquility of a small town and proximity to a bustling city,” according to Ownerly, which also highlights its great professional and social opportunities.

Ownerly’s listings for Grantsville, Washington Terrace and Sunset highlighted the many attractions nearby, including rodeos, art festivals and mountain trails.

5 fun facts about Utah

Here are five fun facts about Utah that may convince you that it’s the right place to be.

Home to 5 national parks

According to Utah National Park Trips, Utah is home to five national parks — known as the Mighty Five — that are all just a few hours from each other: Arches, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands and Zion.

Sundance Film Festival

For this exciting event held every year since 1978, filmmakers and celebrities make their way to Park City, where “unique cinematic creations” from various genres are shown to audiences, providing a great opportunity for creatives to be noticed in such a competitive industry, according to Utah Stories.

Lots of dinosaurs

Utah is a wonderland for paleontologists because there’s no telling what you might find. The Cleveland-Lloyd quarry has had more than 600 different dinosaur finds and the “dinosaur hotspot” in Vernal is a great place for families, per Utah Stories.

Hit the slopes

According to Visit Utah, Utah is known for giving skiers and snowboarders a “vacation of their dreams” due to the quality and quantity of snow its ski resorts can offer. Even the state license plate says it has the “best snow on Earth.”

Lagoon

Located in Farmington, Utah, Lagoon is the “oldest amusement park in the American West,” according to KSL News Radio, and houses the third oldest roller coaster in the nation, known as “Old Woodie.”