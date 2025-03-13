This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2009 shows the NBC logo at its headquarters in New York.

KEY POINTS Comcast NBCUniversal extends U.S. broadcast rights to the Olympics.

Deal with the International Olympic Committee valued at $3 billion.

Extension includes Utah's 2034 Winter Games.

The Olympic Games will remain on NBC through 2036.

A deal worth an estimated $3 billion with Comcast NBCUniversal was announced Thursday by the International Olympic Committee to extend the company’s U.S. media rights to include the 2034 Winter Games in Utah as well as the still to be determined host of the 2036 Summer Games.

The IOC’s sale of broadcast rights is seen as “a major contribution to the long-term financial stability of the entire Olympic Movement,” including Games hosts. Some 90% of the revenue generated is used to support athletes and sports organizations worldwide.

Utah’s next Olympics is counting on a share of the broadcast rights to help balance what adds up to a $4 billion budget that is expected to come entirely from private sources. Other major revenue sources are the sale of sponsorships and tickets.

Just how much organizers of the 2034 Games will receive has not been made public, although the budget relies on a $721 million contribution from the IOC, that includes revenue from the sale of all broadcast rights worldwide as well as from international-level sponsorships.

The Olympic rings are pictured through a flag hanging in the Velodrome stadium during the Summer Olympics, July 24, 2024, in Marseille, France. | Daniel Cole, Associated Press

“Knowing nine years out that we will have the support of Comcast NBCUniversal is a real milestone for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City-Utah,” Fraser Bullock, the president and executive chair of Utah’s newly formed organizing committee, said.

“Since the Winter Games here in 2002, Comcast NBCUniversal has been an outstanding partner in telling the story of Olympic and Paralympic Sport in America,” said Bullock, who also served as chief operating officer under 2002 leader Mitt Romney.

The new deal is described as including “new, innovative joint strategic initiatives and projects.”

IOC President Thomas Bach, who is stepping down after 12 years as head of the Switzerland-based organization, called the agreement “groundbreaking because it goes far beyond the traditional media rights agreement which we have had for many years with our valued partner.”

Bach said given the rapidly evolving media landscape, “partnering with one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, we will ensure that fans in the United States are able to experience the Olympic Games like never before.”

NBC has long held the U.S. broadcast rights to the Olympics. When its contract with the IOC was last extended in 2014, NBC would have covered a total of 23 Olympic Games by 2032. The network first broadcast an Olympics in 1964, when the Summer Games were held in Tokyo.