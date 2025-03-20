Kirsty Coventry gestures as she speaks after she was announced as the new IOC president at the International Olympic Committee's 144th session in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe was elected president of the International Olympic Committee Thursday, becoming the Switzerland-based organization’s first woman and first African leader.

“This is an extraordinary moment,” Coventry said in brief remarks to the IOC session after the election. Seen as the choice of outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach, Coventry won in the first round of voting over six other IOC members.

Coventry, the youngest in the race at 41, was elected to an eight-year term but will be eligible to run for a second term of four years, meaning she could be the IOC president presiding over Utah’s 2034 Winter Games.

Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry reacts after setting a new world record in the women's 100-meter backstroke semifinals during the swimming competitions in the National Aquatics Center at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 11, 2008. | David J. Phillip, File, Associated Press

An Olympic champion swimmer, she competed in five Summer Games and serves as her country’s sports minister of sport, art and recreation. Coventry joined the IOC in 2013 as a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission.

She will become the 10th president of the IOC in June, when Bach’s term ends.

His 12-year tenure as leader was celebrated Wednesday with his election as “Honorary President for Life” by IOC members, a ceremonial position he’ll assume when his presidential term ends on June 23. Bach has served on the IOC for 34 years.

Related Outgoing IOC leader presented with family history

The leaders of Utah’s next Olympics didn’t have a favorite in the race, Fraser Bullock, the Utah organizing committee president and executive chair, has said, pledging “whoever it is, we’ll be 100% on board.”

Bullock said her election “represents a bight future for the Olympic movement and the unity it brings to our world.”

IOC President Thomas Bach holds up the name of Kirsty Coventry as she is announced as the new IOC president at the International Olympic Committee's 144th session in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Thanassis Stavrakis, Associated Press

Before Thursday’s vote, IOC members heard from leaders of four of the next five Olympics starting with the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy. Utah’s 2034 Winter Games, however, provided a written report to the session.

Bullock said he was told a month ago there wouldn’t be time to make a presentation at the session. He said the report was a brief update on the newly formed organizing committee and would not be made public.