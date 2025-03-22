A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the expansion of the emergency room at Intermountain Healthcare's Cedar City Hospital on Wednesday.

A rural Utah hospital is about to get a lot bigger.

Officials gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking on the construction of a 5,000-square-foot expansion to the Cedar City Hospital emergency room. It is the first project for the hospital since 2006.

Jamison Robinett, hospital president, said it is exciting and long-awaited. Intermountain Health's Cedar City Hospital at 1303 N. Main in Cedar City first opened in 2003 and the cancer treatment center was added in 2006. Robinett said the project will almost double emergency room space, which currently has 12 beds.

"This community is growing and will continue to grow … and we're going to be here to answer that," Robinett said.

Three of the new rooms will be designed for mental health emergencies, upping the ability to help as the hospital currently has just one. "We are happy that our expansion will provide a safe spot for them to come and stabilize and get the best next treatment option for them," Robinett said.

He said the emergency room gets about 21,000 visits each year. As a level-four trauma center, the hospital can treat most patients but sometimes needs to send patients to St. George or another hospital with a higher-level trauma designation.

"With our proximity to amazing state parks, to national parks, to a great ski resort with Brian Head — when injuries happen, we often see patients who come down from those locations and receive care at our facilities," he said.

During busy weekends of outdoor activities or when a weather event hits the I-15 corridor, Robinett said the hospital sees an influx of patients.

Cedar City Police Chief Darin Adams said the expansion would be a "gift of health, safety and peace of mind" and called it a lifeline for the community.

"Our first responders rely on this hospital. They know that when seconds count, Cedar City Hospital delivers," he said.

Construction on the 5,000-square-foot expansion has already begun, but the ceremonial groundbreaking was delayed for warmer weather. It is expected to be completed early next year, according to Intermountain Health.

A rendering of an emergency room expansion being built at Intermountain Healthcare's Cedar City Hospital. The ceremonial groundbreaking for the expansion happened on Wednesday. | Intermountain Health

Dr. Mike Wilson, an emergency medicine physician at the hospital, said the nine new beds will make a difference. The hospital used to have a five- to 20-minute wait time, he said, but it often reaches an hour or two. He also said the additional three mental health beds will help with a spike in mental health challenges among young people.

"We're so grateful for this expansion," Wilson said.

Cedar City Mayor Garth Green said while he has never been in the hospital's emergency room, he did go to the emergency room in Brazil with three bullet wounds in 2001. He said what he remembers about that experience is the professionals who helped him when the seconds were critical. He expressed gratitude for the health care providers in Cedar City and said he's grateful for the world-class system they provide the city.

"We appreciate that you're here. None of us know when we will need you ... but we do know you will be here," Green said.

Robinett said on Tuesday the National Rural Health Association listed the Cedar City Hospital in the top 20 rural hospitals in the U.S. — and it is the only hospital to be on that list for 10 years in a row. He credits that continuing success to the hospitals' caregivers, physicians and community support.

"This hospital is powered by caregivers who fiercely care about their community. ... They feel a higher calling because of that tight-knit feel here in Cedar City Hospital. When you have engaged caregivers who love those they serve and love those they serve with, quality recognitions and top hospital designations do follow," Robinett said.

The hospital will be increasing its staff along with the added space in the emergency room, Robinett said, adding that the area has a strong pipeline of nurses in training to help fill those positions, including at Southern Utah University.

In Summit County, another area known for outdoor activities, Intermountain Health is opening a new sports medicine and performance center at its Park City Hospital this week. The company said the center has a range of programs to help everyday athletes recover and competing athletes gain an advantage.

Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Dr., will hold a public open house on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.