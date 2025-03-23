Remembrances for Mia Love poured in Sunday after news broke that she died at the age of 49 following a battle with glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer.

A former Utah congresswoman, Love was the first Black Republican woman in the U.S. House of Representatives. She leaves behind a husband and three children.

Love’s family announced her death on social media: “With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox paid tribute to Love in a post on Sunday.

“Abby and I are heartbroken by the passing of our dear friend Mia Love. A true trailblazer and visionary leader, Mia inspired countless Utahns through her courage, grace, and unwavering belief in the American dream. Her legacy leaves a lasting, positive impact on our state. We will miss her deeply,” Cox said.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson remembered her friend in a post on Sunday.

“Mia Love was a fearless leader, a history-maker, and a woman of deep conviction. Utah — and our nation — are better because of her courageous work and unwavering belief in the American Dream. My heart is broken over the loss of my dear friend. Gabe and I send our prayers and love to her devoted family that she so cherished,” she said.

In another post on her personal account, Henderson wrote, “‘So powerful and real are the memories of true friends, so great and tender is the longing for them, that even in death they are a blessing and live in us.’ — Cicero. These are comforting words, but today, I just ache. I love you, Mia,” she wrote.

Rep. Burgess Owens

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, a Republican who represents much of the district formerly represented by Love, wrote in a post Sunday, “I’m heartbroken to hear of Mia’s passing. She was a trailblazer, a faithful servant, bright light in so many lives, and a dear friend. Our Utah communities mourn with the Love family, and we pray that they find peace in Heavenly Father’s love and comfort, and in the love Mia brought to all.

“Mia served Utah’s 4th District with distinction, bringing passion, energy, and unwavering dedication to everything she did. It is a profound honor to follow in her footsteps and build upon the foundation she laid. Today, while we grieve her loss, we also celebrate her tireless commitment to public service, her historic contributions, and the countless lives she touched through her work.”

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee posted a statement Sunday: “Please join me in praying for the Love family and remembering Mia Love as a friend, trailblazer, congresswoman, wife, mother, and patriot. May she rest in peace, and may the great things she worked for in this life inspire the people of Utah — and all Americans — to better serve each other, our families, and our country,” he said.

In a separate post, Lee wrote, “This is truly heartbreaking. Mia Love was an outstanding public servant and a dear friend. Her passing leaves a deep, painful void.”

Rep. Celeste Maloy

Rep. Celeste Maloy, who represents Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, paid tribute to Love on Sunday.

“Mia Love helped blaze the trail that I now walk. She served with grace and inspired many with her conviction that the American dream is alive and well. Our state and our country are better because her. My deepest condolences to the Love family,” she wrote.

Utah AG Derek Brown

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said Sunday, “Today is a heartbreaking day for our state. Mia Love, a dear friend and compassionate leader, has passed away.

“Mia’s courage, grace, and wisdom were an example not only to people across the state, but people across the country. I have many fond memories of Mia — so many of those memories were seeing her tenderly serve people. She also had a beautiful singing voice and I considered it an honor to accompany her. My wife Emilie and I mourn her passing and our prayers are with the Love family.”

Rep. Mike Kennedy

Rep. Mike Kennedy, who represents Utah’s 3rd District, and was elected to the House in November, wrote, “Katrina and I extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the Love family. Mia was a steadfast believer in the promise of America. I vividly remember her sharing how her parents came to our country with just $10 and a belief in the American dream — a dream she brought to life through her deep love for family, her dedicated public service, and her unwavering commitment to Utah and our nation.”

Mitt Romney

Former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney remembered Love in a post on Sunday.

“Heavy heart with the passing of my friend and colleague, Mia Love. Her energy, enthusiasm and wit made her a stand-out member of Congress. Her faith and fortitude made her a model for me and for countless others. We will dearly miss you, Mia,” he said.

This story will be updated.