The University of Utah announced a partnership with the Abundance Institute, a nonprofit focused on tackling societal and policy barriers facing emerging technologies.

University of Utah President Taylor Randall often speaks about making the U. a top 10 public institution with “unsurpassed societal impact.”

Now, more than ever, after the university announced lofty goals for its future last week, the sentiment holds true.

To help accomplish it, the U. on Thursday announced a partnership with the Abundance Institute, a nonprofit focused on tackling societal and policy barriers facing emerging technologies. Or, as Abundance Institute's founder and CEO Chris Koopman says, advocating for the "businesses, industries and innovators that don't exist yet."

"If you were to say, 'Who do you wake up thinking you are fixing the world for?' It is for those folks. The people who will have the next breakthrough idea. We want to make it easier for them to get that idea into the world," Koopman said in a statement.

The move to continue amplifying the University of Utah's societal impact was made with research and innovation in mind, according to the university.

"Some of our greatest modern-day advancements originate in university classrooms and labs — especially at the U.," Randall said in a statement. "This partnership will provide an opportunity to walk the path from idea to creation in a more collaborative way, bringing along inventors, regulators, legislators and investors."

More specifically, the U. and the Abundance Institute will work with academic leaders, policymakers and innovators to provide expert guidance on barriers that prevent new technologies from coming to market. Additionally, they'll share knowledge about the "true risks and rewards" of new technological and scientific advancements, starting, of course, with the always hot-button topics of artificial intelligence and energy.

Koopman pointed specifically to energy in Utah, saying the average time of obtaining permits to bring new energy plants online is between five and 15 years, which will likely be outpaced by the rapid development and use of AI.

But with some work, Koopman said he can see a Utah where a "pioneering approach" to sourcing clean, reliable energy has worked so successfully that people no longer worry about its price or availability.

It is this optimism and outlook that excites Randall about the partnership.

"We are proud to partner and explore new ways to turn research into real solutions," Randall said. "This unique alliance is an exciting step toward accelerating progress and bringing bold ideas to life."

More information on the partnership can be found here.