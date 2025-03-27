Gov. Spencer Cox’s signature is seen on HB54 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on March 22, 2023. Cox signed 100 newly passed bills Wednesday, codifying a $127 million cut to state income tax, among other laws.

Gov. Spencer Cox inked an additional 100 bills Wednesday, codifying $127 million in income tax cuts and reforms to the state’s vote-by-mail system, and adding protections for children downloading apps.

The latest tranche of bill signings brings the total to 476 of the 582 bills passed this year by lawmakers. Cox did not issue any vetoes Wednesday, after exercising the power on bills dealing with property tax collection and the selection of the state Supreme Court chief each of the prior two days. He has until Thursday to sign or veto the remaining hundred or so proposals.

Not included in the bills signed were several proposals that have drawn calls for a veto, including bills banning gay pride flags and others from being flown on public buildings.

Here's what the governor approved Wednesday:

Tax cuts

Lawmakers approved the fifth consecutive cut to the state's income tax rate, reducing it from 4.55% to 4.5% for individuals and businesses. That amounts to savings of about $45 per year for the typical family at a $127 million cost to the state.

The Legislature also expanded the child tax credit and raised the income cap for older adults to receive tax relief on Social Security benefits. With Cox's signature, an additional 90,000 Utahns will no longer be taxed on those benefits, something he said he was "proud" to do.

"As our population ages, it's critical that we do more to support older Utahns and the families who care for them," Cox stated. "This tax relief is a practical way to recognize the contributions of those who helped build the strong, prosperous state we have today."

He called the income tax cuts "a step forward in delivering meaningful tax relief for Utahns."

"With this bill and others passed this session, Utahns will see $148 million in new tax cuts," the governor added. "And since I've taken office, we've delivered more than $1.3 billion in historic, permanent tax relief — helping more Utah families build lasting prosperity right here in Utah."

Election reforms

Cox also approved HB300, a big election reform bill that will effectively phase out automatic vote-by-mail over the next several years and require voters to write the final four digits of their state ID on their ballot. Voters will still be able to use mail-in voting but will need to opt-in by 2029 to continue receiving a ballot in the mail.

The bill also requires mailed ballots be received by county clerks no later than 8 p.m. on election night in order to count.

The bill was subject to much deliberation, and further tweaks to proposals are likely in coming legislative sessions as lawmakers iron out any wrinkles in the legislation. HB300 takes effect May 7.

New app store requirements

A bill that would require app stores to verify users' ages and prevent minors from entering into contracts without parental permission is the latest effort by Utah lawmakers to protect young Utahns online.

SB142 was praised by major social media companies and parents of children who have struggled with mental health. It would require major app stores to enforce age ratings on certain apps, an approach lawmakers hope protects children from inappropriate material online.

Three of the major social media platforms — Meta, X and Snap — issued a joint statement Wednesday applauding Cox "and the state of Utah for being the first in the nation to empower parents and users with greater control over teen app downloads, and (we) urge other states to consider this groundbreaking approach."

Policing agreement with Salt Lake City

HB465 was approved by Cox on Tuesday, codifying a policy to require Salt Lake City to sign a public safety and policing agreement with the state Department of Public Safety or risk losing state funds. The bill stems from years of frustration from Republican lawmakers who criticized how the state's capital city is policed, and after legislative leaders and the governor sent Mayor Erin Mendenhall a letter expressing displeasure with policing "inadequacies."

Mendenhall has said she would like to partner more with the state on policing issues but called the bill "coercive," "unnecessary and damaging to the trust that should be built between our levels of government," during a House committee hearing last month.

Speaking with reporters last week, the mayor expressed appreciation for the bill sponsor's willingness to negotiate "potential penalties" in the policy.

“We want to work with DPS (the Utah Department of Public Safety),” she said. “We need to have these partnerships, and we need them to be strengthened — meaning they’re going to look different than they have in the past, and we want that. So, I maintain that this bill was unnecessary to require that of us, and I think that’s how we were able to get the bill sponsor to pull back on the punishment end of it.”