Historic homes on 2nd Avenue in Salt Lake City are pictured on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Don’t look for any Utah addresses in a new Top 10 list of the country’s hottest neighborhoods for homebuyers.

Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights neighborhoods, where homes sell for a median price of nearly $1.4 million, are ranked the hottest in the United States by Redfin, the nation’s largest brokerage website.

There are other New York neighborhoods that ranked in the Top 10, along with areas near San Francisco and Washington, D.C. But even as some big cities appear to be returning to their pre-pandemic popularity with buyers, some Midwestern suburbs also made the list.

What’s heating up the housing market outside major cities in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Kansas and Minnesota? Like a lot of real estate decisions, that’s apparently being driven by price.

“Midwest cities have risen in popularity because they’re more affordable than cities in other parts of the country, but many buyers are now widening their search to the suburbs after being priced out of popular urban areas,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said.

“These neighborhoods are generally a 15-20 minute drive to the downtown of a metro — a reasonable commute for workers — and have easy access to shopping, sought-after schools and recreational pursuits,”

Here’s the list released Thursday by Redfin, including the median home sale price:

Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, New York (New York City) $1,397,000. Jenison, Michigan (Grand Rapids) $356,500. Campton Hills and St. Charles, Illinois (Chicago) $615,000. Fairport, New York (Rochester) $350,000. Polk Gulch and Russian Hill, California (San Francisco) $1,065,000. Great Kills, Staten Island, New York (New York City) $700,000. Franklin, Wisconsin (Milwaukee) $392,500. Prairie Village and Mission Hills, Kansas (Kansas City, Missouri) $476,500. Lakeville, Minnesota (Minneapolis) $495,000. Bowie, Maryland (Washington, D.C.) $512,288.

Redfin came up with the rankings by looking at year-over-year growth in listing views on Redfin.com by ZIP code in the country’s 150 most-populous metro areas for January and February.

A woman walks down 3rd Avenue in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Also part of the analysis is the company’s “complete score,” described as a measure of how difficult it is to buy a home in a particular area that considers the number of days a house is on market, the share of homes that sold above their listing prices and sale-to-list price ratio.

Utah did show up on another list from Redfin Thursday, citing the top three hottest housing markets by ZIP code for each of the nation’s top 100 metro areas. For the Beehive State, that’s labeled the Salt Lake and Ogden metro areas.

The Utah ZIP codes that made that list and the median home sale price there are:

84096 (Herriman) $579,000.

84105 (Salt Lake City East Central and Sugar House) $697,400.

84103 (Salt Lake City Avenues) $650,000.

84414 (North Ogden) $504,345.

84302 (Brigham City) $436,000.

84010 (Bountiful) $555,012.

According to a Redfin spokeswoman, all of the Utah ZIP codes ranked near the bottom of the 300 analyzed. Herriman hit the highest, 285th, followed by North Ogden, 287th; East Central and Sugar House, 291st; Bountiful, 296th; the Avenues, 297th and Brigham City, 299th.