A new facility across the street from the former Spanish Fork Tabitha’s Way location will allow the organization to increase its capacity by 76%, according to its founder, Wendy Osborne.

The new location at 50 E. 100 North, just across the street from the former location, began serving the community in January but was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on Thursday. There, Osborne talked about her goals for the company and encouraged others to stay involved.

"While today is a celebration of our work, our work is not yet done. We have a vision, a vision of a no-hunger zone, where no one in our community needs to go hungry because we have together committed to proactively resolve food insecurity in our community. This is a goal that I believe we can achieve — but only if we continue to work together," she said.

In the last year, the Spanish Fork Tabitha's Way served over 2 million pounds of food to 77,501 people in the community thanks to thousands of volunteers.

Osborne received a standing ovation from friends, leaders and volunteers in the crowd after expressing her gratitude to others who have helped on her journey and those they are "honored to serve."

"It is because of you that we are here today, celebrating this milestone. Every can of food, every dollar, every hour spent serving, has contributed to something much greater than any one of us, and together, we have built a community of care and support," she said.

Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson, who raised her family in Spanish Fork, talked about being raised by a single mother who would type dissertations at night for work and budgeted food for her family down to the penny.

She said Tabitha's Way helps people not need to choose between feeding their children and paying for car insurance or gas.

"Times are tough, especially for the most vulnerable in our communities. And it warms my heart and fills my soul to see so many people from our local community and outside our local community who are here to dedicate this new building to recognize the importance of serving and feeding and lifting those in need," she said.

She expressed a hope that someday the community won't need food pantries. She encouraged those there, who she said have likely already donated their time, food or money, to encourage someone else to give.

"Our community is only as strong as the support that we show for the most vulnerable among us, and that's one of the reasons why I'm so proud today to see the support, to see this building, to see the growth of this facility and this organization," Henderson said.

Ginette Bott, president of the Utah Food Bank, thanked Tabitha's Way for its partnership, which began in 2014. Bott talked about meeting Osborne when their partnership began and said two people came to the small room for assistance while she was there, and Osborne knew their names and story and listened while she helped.

"What's most important to those we're serving are the exact things that Wendy does every day. We know that one entity can't do this. I can't do what I have to do without all of my partners. Our partners can't do what they have to do without all of you. It has to be collaboration. It has to be compassion," she said.

Bott said she has never been more proud of an organization than this one and said she uses Tabitha's Way as an example because of its customer service and how it serves.

She explained that Feeding America assigns food banks to areas around the U.S., and the Utah Food Bank was assigned all of Utah. She said the food bank has more people looking for food now than during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bott said it needs partners to reach all 29 counties in the state — it currently has 300 partners and pantries statewide that help distribute food as Tabitha’s Way does.